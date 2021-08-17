How to get the Chrome Cloudcruiser glider for free in Fortnite 

Fortnite players can unlock the Chrome Cloudcruiser glider for free by completing some newly introduced post Rift Tour quests. The event, which featured a spectacular performance by Ariana Grande, was a tremendous success. Naturally, the free rewards from the post-event quests will add to this.

Completing all the quests will also grant some additional XP, and they are definitely worth the effort.

Tips for completing Fortnite quests for unlocking the Chrome Cloudcruiser glider

There are four new post Rift Tour quests in Fortnite at the moment.

1) Play 10 matches with Friends

Schools have reopened, and there's a possibility that many players won't have the time to complete 10 matches with their friends.

However, an easier way to complete this challenge is by playing Party Royale mode. They can enter and exit the mode, and Fortnite will count as a match.

2) Open a Cosmic Chest (2)

The Cosmic Chest challenge can only be completed in Duos, Trios, or Squads.

Also, opening Cosmic Chests in Fortnite can be tricky at times. The chest links itself to random players from the team, and they must hit it. It is worth noting that Cosmic Chests break when hit on the weak spot.

Cosmic Chests in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Luckily, players only need to open one Cosmic Chest to complete this challenge. Even when their teammate opens a chest, the game counts it.

3) Use an Alien Hologram Pad at Risky Reels or Sherrif's Office

Team Rumble is definitely the best mode to complete this challenge. Players can land on Risky Reels and find the Alien Hologram Pad near the big white screen.

To be precise, the pad is located amidst the swings in the playground. Standing on this futuristic item turns players into bubbles. They can return to the default stage either by shooting or taking damage from opponents.

The location of the Alien Hologram pad on the map is:

Alien Hologram Pad in Risky Reels (Image via Fortnite)

4) Complete all 6 post Rift Tour quests

If players have completed all the five post Rift Tour Quests, including the three new additions mentioned above, they will automatically complete this final challenge.

Chrome Cloudcruiser umbrella in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite)

As a reward, they can avail three unique Cloudcruiser gliders that include designs such as Cuddly and Chrome. Moreover, completing the challenges grants 30,000 Season XP, which is great for leveling up the Battle Pass.

As of now, players can also enjoy the 17.40 patch of Fortnite that has introduced a ton of new content to the Battle Royale game.

Edited by Srijan Sen