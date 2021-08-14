Fortnite Back to School challenges: Free rewards, start date, and other details

The Fortnite Back to School event will soon arrive in the Battle Royale game with the next update. It will offer many free rewards, owing to which players around the world are super excited for it.

It comes as no surprise that the Fortnite community is largely comprised of children and teenagers who will be returning to their schools soon. Hence, this is the perfect time to bring a Fortnite Back to School event.

Everything about it, right from its starting date to rewards, can be found in this article.

When will the Fortnite Back to School event begin

Prominent leakers in the Fortnite community have claimed that the Fortnite Back to School event shall arrive with the next update. This implies that the event will surely begin in the week starting from August 17.

Reminder that the "Back To School" cosmetics & free challenges could be added next update because school starts soon for most people, and the Doodler wrap is a part of those free challenges.



What other cosmetics are you hoping for from this limited time event? pic.twitter.com/wQrOev5Y0E — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 12, 2021

During the Back to School event, players will be able to avail a wide range of free rewards and enhance their skin collections. These cosmetic items will naturally have a school theme and will be a great gift for the millions of students who play Fortnite.

What rewards should players expect from the Fortnite Back to School event?

As of now, only one Back to School event reward has been confirmed by data miners in the Fortnite community. This is an uncommon Doodler wrap which has a solid beige theme with some random school themed doodles.

However, it is safe to assume that the Fortnite Back to School event will offer many other free rewards to players as well. This might include a backpack-shaped back bling or a pencil themed pickaxe skin.

Doodler wrap in Fortnite Back to School event (Image via Epic Games)

It is also great that all the aforementioned rewards will be available for free.

Doodler wrap in Fortnite Back to School event (Image via Epic Games)

A majority of young Fortnite players will try their best to complete the Back to School challenges. It might be the last event they'll play for a long time, as the upcoming months will bring back the burden of homework, assignments and, of course, examinations.

On the flip side, players who've already graduated can get their hands on some free school themed rewards. To say the least, this event will also hit them with nostalgia.

ALSO READ- Fortnite leaked update reveals plans for the future

Edited by Gautham Balaji