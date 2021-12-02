How to get a Creator Code in Fortnite: A Step-by-step guide

Epic Games runs a Support-A-Creator program for any and all content creators of all games developed by Epic but has become chiefly associated with Fortnite due to its massive popularity. For Fortnite, a creator gets 5% of the value of in-game purchases made using their Creator code. Every Creator in the program receives a custom tag that supporters can enter after clicking the "Support a Creator" button.

If you are a big fan of Fortnite's lore and looking to enhance your reach while earning money on the side, becoming a Fortnite Creator can help you do just that. This article will explain everything you need to know about the Fortnite Creator program and how you can become one.

Steps to acquire a Fortnite Creator code

Before getting to the application process, Epic has laid down eligibility criteria that must be followed in order to apply or get a Fortnite Creator code. While the rules are pretty simple, one thing to keep in mind is that the program is not open to users in China, the Crimea region, Cuba, Eritrea, Guinea-Bissau, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Myanmar (Burma), North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Zimbabwe.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus



Support-A-Creator 2.0 will be rolling out over the next few months Here’s what you can expect, along with info for new applicants, in our blog: Great news, Fortnite Fam!Support-A-Creator 2.0 will be rolling out over the next few months Here’s what you can expect, along with info for new applicants, in our blog: fn.gg/SupportACreator Great news, Fortnite Fam! Support-A-Creator 2.0 will be rolling out over the next few months Here’s what you can expect, along with info for new applicants, in our blog: fn.gg/SupportACreator https://t.co/ZIlKWpkHz3

You will also need more than 1000 followers on either YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or VK.

With that said, you can follow the steps below to get your Fortnite Creator code:

Tap on "Apply now" on the Epic Games affiliate page. Log in to your Epic Account and enter all the details required. You will be asked to submit your phone number and other essential information. Once you apply, you will get a unique code. But the process is not over just yet. To verify your social media account, you need to copy your code on your preferred social media platform and drop an email to creator-support@epicgames.com with a link to your social media platform containing the Creator Code pasted. If and when your application is approved, Epic Games will send you an email verifying the same.

Freddit Discord @FredditDiscord

Thanks to this, we now have a Support a Creator code in We want to thank everyone for 1,000 followers!Thanks to this, we now have a Support a Creator code in @FortniteGame with Code 'FREDDITDISCORD' with all profits made going to @StJude ! We're very excited for the opportunity to help while having fun! We want to thank everyone for 1,000 followers!Thanks to this, we now have a Support a Creator code in @FortniteGame with Code 'FREDDITDISCORD' with all profits made going to @StJude! We're very excited for the opportunity to help while having fun! https://t.co/x3E6cqRN7O

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Once all of this is completed, you can share your tag and creator code with as many people as you want to.

Edited by Danyal Arabi