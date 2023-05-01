How to get the Dahlia skin in Fortnite

To obtain the Dahlia skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, players will have to subscribe to the Crew Pack for May 2023. It will cost $11.99 or equivalent in local pricing. Keep in mind, there's no need to rush to buy the Crew Pack for May as it will be available until the end of the month. That said, the ideal time to purchase it is after May 10 as players will get the Battle Pass for Chapter 4 Season 2 and 3.

That said, alongside the Dahlia Outfit, players will also gain access to the Exo-Intellect Back Bling, Codecarver Pickaxe, and the Explosive Escape Loading Screen. In addition to cosmetic items, players who subscribe to the Crew Pack for May will also receive the Rocket Pass Premium in Rocket League. This can be redeemed by downloading the game from the Epic Games Store.

What does the Fortnite community have to say about the Dahlia skin?

The May Fortnite Crew Pack goes live for all active Fortnite Crew subscribers at approximately 8 PM ET on April 30, 2023, and features the Dahlia Outfit.



As with all cosmetic items, this too, has been met with a difference in opinion. Dahlia, on the other hand, is an important character in the metaverse. She's one of the first members of The Unseen to be introduced to the storyline. However, given the price of the Crew Pack and lack of customization, she's not very popular. That said, there's a mixed bag of comments when it comes to her. Here's what fans have to say:

🌟 Dokkan & Stuff 🌟 @MilesMalone16 @FortniteGame A hacker who replaced parts of their body with tech … seems like someone couldn’t get the licensing for a cyberpunk edgerunners collab @FortniteGame A hacker who replaced parts of their body with tech … seems like someone couldn’t get the licensing for a cyberpunk edgerunners collab 😂

One of the big issues with me on these things is the lack of customization options. @FortniteGame Comes down to if you like the skin I guess. I didn't like April's or this new one May's crew pack skin so I just pass on them.One of the big issues with me on these things is the lack of customization options. @ShipStreaming @FortniteGame Comes down to if you like the skin I guess. I didn't like April's or this new one May's crew pack skin so I just pass on them. One of the big issues with me on these things is the lack of customization options.

Fury @NotFuryFN @FortniteGame I love this one so much @FortniteGame I love this one so much

Deniss Petrosian @ImoortalGent @FortniteGame I love this! But sometimes I don't understand why certain characters, especially if they have something to do with the lore don't get their own personalized lobby pose. I feel as it adds character, even if It is something subtle. With her, and especially with Stellan :/ @FortniteGame I love this! But sometimes I don't understand why certain characters, especially if they have something to do with the lore don't get their own personalized lobby pose. I feel as it adds character, even if It is something subtle. With her, and especially with Stellan :/

As seen from the comments, it's safe to assume that Dahlia is okay, but nowhere near as hyped-up as other Crew Pack skins. Given the slew of skins that were added to the game throughout the duration of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 and 2 as well, this one is rather dull. Nevertheless, given her importance in the storyline, it makes sense for Epic Games to add in as an Outfit.

Will Dahlia play a significant role in Fortnite Chapter 4?

Dahlia is now available for Fortnite Crew members!



fn.gg/MayCrew23 It’s time to seize control of the city with the help of this brilliant bio-hackerDahlia is now available for Fortnite Crew members! It’s time to seize control of the city with the help of this brilliant bio-hacker 💻Dahlia is now available for Fortnite Crew members! fn.gg/MayCrew23 https://t.co/iPsVEr27eD

As she's a member of The Unseen and an NPC that's present on the island, it's safe to assume that she will play a minor role in the storyline that's unfolding. However, as with all NPCs, she too will likely be removed from the island next season and replaced with someone else.

That being said, the Crew Pack for June will also contain a character that's part of The Unseen. In all probability, it will be Styx. He's an unreleased skin at the moment and is the perfect candidate for the next Crew Pack. Furthermore, this follows the pattern of Epic Games adding relatable characters to Crew Packs.

A good example of this would be Gildhart, Sylvie, and Rift Knight Kieran that were added to the game during the medieval theme of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. With all that being said, hopefully the developers will add more customizable options for the next Crew Pack skin that's due in June.

