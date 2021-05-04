How to get the Emerald Smasher Pickaxe in Fortnite

The Emerald Smasher pickaxe in Fortnite was first introduced on St. Patrick's Day in 2019. Since that time, the iconic pickaxe skin has returned to the Item Shop every year on March 17th.

🌈🍀The daily ItemShop with the new Lucky Rider Outfit and the new Emerald Smasher Pickaxe and also the SGt. Green Clover skin with the Pot O' Gold Pickaxe and the new Lucky Coins Backbling and new Lucky Wrap and the new Raining Doubloons Emote !🍀🌈



Creator code: JANINEDELUXEZ pic.twitter.com/DKafjbs1ho — JanineDeluxeZ - Emote Artist/ Com. Open (@fortnitephotoo) March 17, 2019

The Emerald Smasher pickaxe in Fortnite appeared on 2019, 2020, and 2021 on St. Patrick's Day in the in-game Item Shop. The St. Patrick's Day-themed harvesting tool is expected to become available from the Item Shop again in March 2022.

Priced at 800 V-Bucks, the Emerald Smasher pickaxe in Fortnite is only available for purchase during this specific period. Although the pickaxe was previously available for a period of only two days, 2021 saw the Emerald Smasher returning to the Item Shop a day before St. Patrick's Day and was purchasable for a period of three days.

Now that the specific duration has passed for this year, the iconic harvesting tool isn't expected to return until 2022.

Here's everything that fans need to know about the Emerald Smasher pickaxe in Fortnite.

The Emerald Smasher pickaxe in Fortnite

Originally introduced during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8, Emerald Smasher's "mean and green" appearance has made it one of the community's favorite harvesting tools. However, not everyone has managed to purchase the Emerald Smasher pickaxe in Fortnite.

I'm looking at the Emerald smasher pickaxe but it shows a skin that might be from save the world. #PS4share pic.twitter.com/DJBs0ZlNzv — Swag_Sniper64Z (@Swag_Sniper64Z) March 17, 2020

Being an annual event-exclusive cosmetic means that the Emerald Smasher pickaxe will make an annual appearance in Fortnite's Item Shop every St. Patrick's Day.

This further means that players who are yet to purchase the iconic pickaxe can simply do so next year when the Emerald Smasher returns to the Item Shop.

2021年3月18日のショップその1

Mullet Marauder 1500vBucks

Lucky 300vBucks

Sarah Connor 0vBucks

Emerald Smasher 800vBucks#Fortnite #フォートナイトショップ pic.twitter.com/F31o9BwRkl — Fortniteショップbot (@Fortnitebottto) March 18, 2021

The only way to collect the Emerald Smasher pickaxe in Fortnite is by purchasing it when it appears in the Item Shop. Fortunately for players, unlike a few other cosmetics from the Green Clover set that the Emerald Smasher is a part of, the pickaxe wasn't introduced as a Season 8 Battle Pass exclusive item.

If that had been the case, then obtaining the mean and green pickaxe in Fortnite would have been an impossible task after the end of Season 8.