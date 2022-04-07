How to get every Super Style level in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

After several weeks of speculation, the Super Styles for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is finally in the game. The developers have added the latest skins following the recent v20.10 update.

There are three separate sets of Super Style level cosmetics available: Stealth Silver, Tempest, and Vivid. These special kinds of cosmetics are extremely rare, and gamers should meet certain criteria to unlock them from the battle pass.

One such criterion is that gamers should reach a high level in the battle pass tiers to access them. This article will reveal the steps involved in unlocking the special skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Unlocking Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Super Style level cosmetics

The three Super Style level cosmetics are only available for Dr. Strange, Kiara K.O, Erisa, Tsuki 2.0, and Gunnar. These cosmetics are placed on the bonus rewards page that can be accessed once gamers reach level 100 in the battle pass tiers.

Stealth Silver

The Stealth Silver segment of cosmetics is present on page 3 of the Bonus Rewards section. Usually, this page is locked and can only be accessed by gamers who have either claimed a total of 110 rewards. Gamers who have claimed 10 rewards from the bonus page of the battle pass are also eligible to unlock the Stealth Silver Super Style cosmetics page.

Unlocking the page does not mean that gamers will be able to claim the cosmetics at their will. The skins for each character are locked and can only be unlocked with the help of battle Stars. Each character will require 20 Battle Stars to be unlocked.

Tempest

Similar to the Stealth Silver Super Style segment, the Tempest variants can only be unlocked if gamers meet certain criteria. This variant is located on page 4 of the bonus rewards. Gamers who claim a total of 115 rewards from the battle pass or a minimum of 15 rewards from the bonus page can unlock the Tempest page.

However, the cost of unlocking the skins remains the same. Gamers must spend 20 battle stars to unlock each character in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Vivid

Fortnite Boards @FortniteBoards Fortnite All Super Level Styles (Silver Stealth, Tempest & Vivid) - Chapter 3 Season 2 Fortnite All Super Level Styles (Silver Stealth, Tempest & Vivid) - Chapter 3 Season 2 fortniteboards.com/?p=2230573&utm… 🔔 Fortnite All Super Level Styles (Silver Stealth, Tempest & Vivid) - Chapter 3 Season 2 fortniteboards.com/?p=2230573&utm… https://t.co/a6GntpCavU

The final set of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Super Style skins, Vivid, can be accessed on page 5 of the bonus rewards section. Similar to the previous outfits, this particular set of cosmetics can only be unlocked when gamers have claimed a certain number of rewards.

For normal battle pass rewards, the figure stands 120, but gamers who have claimed 20 rewards from the bonus section can also unlock the outfits. Unlocking the skins individually will cost 20 battle stars for each of the outfits.

Edited by Shaheen Banu