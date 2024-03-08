Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals is finally here, introducing exciting new mythological changes, characters, and weapons that are sure to evolve the landscape of the game moving forward. However, one thing remains constant: achieving victory in the new season is not only about the thrill of the battle but also about flaunting the prestigious new Victory Umbrella.

The key to unlocking the Chapter 5 Season 2 Victory Umbrella is securing a victory in a Battle Royale match, either in Ranked or Unranked game modes. Securing a win in unranked Battle Royale will provide the base Victory Umbrella, while a Ranked win will reward the Ranked Victory Umbrella.

The victory royale can be achieved solo, with a duo partner, or as part of a squad. However, it is important to remember that wins in the Team Rumble game mode don't count.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Winning and securing the Victory Umbrella in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Expand Tweet

1) Choose the right POI

Chapter 5 Season 2 introduces new POIs on the Fortnite island (Image via Epic Games)

Chapter 5 Season 2 arrives with new locations for players to explore, like Mount Olympus and The Underworld, which is ruled over by Hades. Players should pick an ideal drop location that not only contains an ideal amount of loot but also allows players to rotate easily into the safe zone when the storm closes in.

Adapting to the Chapter 5 Season 2 map changes will definitely take time. However, the new Greek Mythics like Zeus' Lightning Bolt and Icarus' Wings should make things easier.

2) Utilize the new additions

Myths and Mortals brings new weapons and items for players to use (Image via Epic Games)

Strategic gameplay is of utmost importance to increase your chances of securing a win in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. With the latest season introducing multiple new gameplay and movement mechanics, players must adapt their playstyle to and make the most of the new features and items, which might give them an edge.

Players must also be aware of their surroundings and manage their resources. Chapter 5 Season 2 brings a flying movement mechanic to the game, and players can use these Wings to traverse the new map and find enemies to eliminate.

Once players secure their hard-fought victory, the Victory Umbrella will automatically be added to their Fortnite inventory. Players will then be free to equip it and soar through the skies, letting their opponents know they are a force to be reckoned with. The Victory Umbrella serves as a badge of honor for players, showcasing their prowess in Fortnite's new mythological season.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!