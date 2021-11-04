How to get the Fortnite Grand Royale skin in chapter 2 Season 8

The Fortnite Grand Royale event is due to begin on November 11. Players will get to enjoy two weeks filled with action-packed livestreams. In addition to livestreams, the new "Hype Show" will debut before the finals as well.

Viewers can catch the finals on November 19 to 21. However, those wanting a more hands-on experience can partake in the Community cup being held on November 16 and 17. Winners will receive the Fortnite Grand Royale skin, aka the Victor Elite Outfit.

Shiina @ShiinaBR New FNCS Grand Royale skin ! New FNCS Grand Royale skin ! https://t.co/aLkXcuLFFu

How to earn the Victor Elite Outfit during Fortnite Grand Royale

The Victor Elite Outfit can only be earned via the Community cup. The event will take place on November 16 and 17. The competition will be held based on regions.

November 16 - NAE, NAW and Brazil server regions.

November 17 - Oceania, Asia, Middle East, and Europe server regions.

The event will be for Trios and teams will have to compete in 10 matches. The total duration will be three hours. Top performing teams in each region will earn the prestigious Victor Elite Outfit and Coordinating Victory Crest Back Bling.

Depending on the region, players who manage to place within a certain rank will be gifted the cosmetics. Additionally, all players in the Trio must have 2FA set up and be level 30 on their Epic account to partake in the event.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



Top performing players from each region will acquire the Victor Elite Outfit!



epicgames.com/fortnite/compe… New Community CupTop performing players from each region will acquire the Victor Elite Outfit! New Community CupTop performing players from each region will acquire the Victor Elite Outfit! epicgames.com/fortnite/compe… https://t.co/zvLuXNrwUZ

What does the community have to say about the Fortnite Grand Royale skin?

Like most things, the community is divided in opinion over the Fortnite Grand Royale skin. Even though it looks good, many are stating that it's a mere reskin that lacks originality.

The Victor Elite Outfit is based on Waveripper, a skin introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. The original skin has two edit styles and can be purchased for 1,200 V-Bucks when in the item shop. It

Despite the newer Victor Elite Outfit being far from the original, not everyone is happy about the skin. Additionally, some players believe that it's a shame that the Fortnite Grand Royale skin is an exclusive item. Once the event is over, the skin will be taken out of rotation.

Queen Darkie Sparkle 👑💜💜 @DarkAndromeda77 @HYPEX Honestly I would like the skin to be in the shop but if it's not I say to myself it's not a big deal! I'm an average player and even I think it's a shame that the pros don't have much exclusivity for the time it takes them! honestly. @HYPEX Honestly I would like the skin to be in the shop but if it's not I say to myself it's not a big deal! I'm an average player and even I think it's a shame that the pros don't have much exclusivity for the time it takes them! honestly.

Although some dislike the outfit, others state that the purple and gold combination looks amazing. In conclusion, while the skin may not be the best out there, it's far better than most reskins currently in-game. Players who want the skin will have to fight tooth and nail to claim it.

