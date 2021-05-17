How to get the Fortnite Harley Quinn skin code and redeem the item

The Fortnite Harley Quinn DC Rebirth skin was the first one that players received from the Fortnite x Batman comics. This skin isn't an edit style of the old Fortnite Harley Quinn skin and is a brand new variant.

The Fortnite x Batman comics have six issues in total, with every issue bringing in a cosmetic item to the game. The first issue had the Fortnite Harley Quinn DC Rebirth skin, while the second issue had Batman's Zero Wing glider. The third issue is scheduled to go live on Tuesday and will contain Catwoman's claw pickaxe.

How to redeem the Fortnite Harley Quinn DC Rebirth skin?

To receive the code for the Fortnite Harley Quinn skin, players will have to get their hands on the the first issue of the Fortnite x Batman comics. It's hard to say if these comics are still in stock at retail outlets though.

Alternatively, players can sign up for the DC Universe Infinite subscription. Anyone who subscribes to the service will receive a code for the cosmetics via email. However, this service is restricted to the residents of USA only. No other online method will provide the code for the Fortnite Harley Quinn skin.

Once players have got their hands on the code for the Fortnite Harley Quinn DC Rebirth skin, they'll have to head over to Fortnite.com/redeem. Once there, players will have to log into their Epic Games account and then enter the code into the respective area and click the redeem button. If done correctly, players will have the Fortnite Harley Quinn skin waiting for them in the game as soon as they log in.

That being said, there's a chance that the Harley Quinn DC Rebirth outfit may come to the item shop at a later date. If it does, players who haven't been able to get their hands on the code will be able to purchase the skin in exchange for V-Bucks.

Finally, players who redeem all six codes will be gifted an exclusive Fortnite Armored Batman skin. This skin is more of a reward and will likely not come to the Fortnite item shop.