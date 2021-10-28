How to get the free El Durrrado back bling in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Free Fortnite items are pretty rare in the game. However, developers roll out events at regular intervals that offer certain free items for gamers to add to their collection.
Epic has recently released a new method to get El Durrrado back bling for free in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. To own this coveted back bling, gamers will be required to follow specific steps and fulfill a few criteria.
This article will reveal the details involved in getting the free El Durrrado back bling in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: El Durrrado is available through specific in-game code
Getting Fortnite items through specific in-game codes is not new to gamers. The method to get a hold of these codes varies from time to time. While some require gamers to purchase a specific copy of a comic series, others emphasize making an Item Shop purchase.
The recent El Durrrado back bling is a bit different from the rest. Gamers will be required to buy official Fortnite merchandise from selected retailers. Once the physical purchase is completed, gamers will be handed the code. Redeeming this code will grant the El Durrrado back bling to gamers in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.
The official Fortnite merchandise consists of V-Bucks cards, Minty Legends Pack, and collectibles. The code will be available at selected retailers across the globe.
The codes for the El Durrrado back bling will be available from November 1, 2021. On January 15, 2023, the code will expire. Therefore, gamers will have to redeem the item before the stipulated date.
The authorized list of retailers along with the country of operations is given below:
- Arrocha - Panama
- Best Buy - United States
- Big Bang - Slovenia
- BT Games - South Africa
- Carrefour - Spain
- CRG Toys - Costa Rica
- CVS® (Not valid in CVS Pharmacy® at Target stores)- United States
- Don Quijote- Japan
- EB Games- Australia, New Zealand
- EB Games/GameStop- Canada
- El Corte Inglés- Spain
- Empik - Poland
- Euronics - Italy
- Fnac - Spain
- Game - Spain, United Kingdom
- Game Mania - Belgium, Netherlands
- Game4u- South Africa
- Gamers - Japan
- GameS - Serbia
- GameStop - Germany, Ireland, Italy, United States
- Geek Nation- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates
- Geekay Group- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates
- igabiba - Slovenia
- JB Hi Fi - Australia
- Kiddyland - Japan
- Konzolvilág- Hungary
- Marui- Japan
- Micromania - France
- Mighty Ape - New Zealand
- Mode - South Africa
- Ozone - Bulgaria
- Public - Greece
- Riachuelo - Brazil
- Smartoys - Belgium, Netherlands
- Stephanis - Cyprus
- Takealot - South Africa
- Tsutaya- Japan
- Villange Vanguard - Japan
- Worten - Portugal
- Toys R Us - China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Slovenia, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates
- Znaje - Slovenia
ALSO READArticle Continues below
It should be noted that the El Durrrado back bling will be available in the Item Shop at a later date. Therefore, gamers who are missing out on the opportunity to own the item via in-game code can get it when Epic releases it in the game in the future.