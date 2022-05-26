How to get free Fortnite rewards from Twitch drops

Every season, Fortnite hosts a competitive tournament. Of course, there are several contests over the course of the season, but there is usually one big tournament that supersedes them all.

The Fortnite Championship Series, a.k.a. FNCS, happens frequently and gives competitors a chance at some serious prize money and a rather impressive pickaxe.

Similar to previous seasons, the current one has the chance for players to earn the Axe of Champions. This axe only lasts in a player's inventory as long as they are champion. If and when they're dethroned, they lose it. This season's FNCS also has a $3 million USD prize pool.

However, there are prizes for players who aren't participating. Those who watch the competition can also redeem a few in-game rewards. Here's what they can get and how to get it.

FNCS watchers can get free Fortnite cosmetics

For this event, there will be five total rounds, including three rounds just for qualifiers that have already been completed:

Qualifier One: May 2 - May 6

Qualifier Two: May 7 - May 8

Qualifier Three: May 13 - May 15

Semi-Finals: May 20 - May 22

Finals: May 28 - May 29

Right now, all that's left is the Finals, which will be held on May 28 and 29. Times vary per time zone. The season is almost over and as a result, the FNCS is done as well.

Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter and the official Fortnite website will have legitimate streams for players to watch on. Additionally, in Legend's Landing (Creative map code: 3303-7480-5925), they can watch the FNCS Chapter 3 Season 2 play out alongside others and occasionally join in.

Per iFireMonkey, the decision to include YouTube on that list was a secret one. They didn't exactly announce this, but it is useful for players to watch the FNCS streams.

youtube.com/watch?v=G3ivlp… As spotted by @MegamiMizu2 , Epic Games DID go through with the plan to secretly enable FNCS drops on YouTube as well. As spotted by @MegamiMizu2, Epic Games DID go through with the plan to secretly enable FNCS drops on YouTube as well.youtube.com/watch?v=G3ivlp… https://t.co/1umiA7p0cD

The following rewards will be available to those who stream the events:

K.O! Emoticon

Tekniqual Knockout Emoticon

Signature Crown Spray

Duo Devastation Loading Screen

Champion’s Shield Back Bling

Doing so is fairly easy. Players need to ensure their Twitch account is connected to their Epic Games one so that their viewing time counts. After that, they'll just need to watch on one of the approved channels.

Additionally, Epic Games requires players to have two-factor authentification activated for any rewards. Epic wants loopers to protect their accounts and requires it as a step to earn rewards to entice them to do so.

There is a watch-time threshold that needs to be reached, though that hasn't yet been specified. Viewers who pass that time limit will be awarded the rewards.

That may be difficult given that most rounds have already passed, but the rewards are still available for free. While this Fortnite season and this FNCS round is almost over, players need not worry.

There will be another FNCS next season. If these rewards are missed out on, others will likely be available next season. Generally, each FNCS event offers rewards to viewers.

