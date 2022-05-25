How to get the Fortnite FNCS Champion Seeker skin bundle for free

Epic Games is one of the most generous game developers out there. Fortnite is an entirely free-to-play title, and players are routinely treated to free cosmetics as well. Epic Games also makes it a habit to listen to criticism and feedback, and constantly adjusts the game to the players' liking.

Epic recently gave away the Volcanic Ash-Sassin pack to PC players for free. They are now giving players a chance to get the FNCS Champion Seeker skin bundle for free. This is a pretty rare opportunity, even for a game that often does giveaways.

The FNCS Champion Seeker skin will be available for players in the FNCS Community Cup. Here's how to participate in the event and unlock it.

Unlocking the unreleased FNCS Champion Seeker skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The Community Cup is something that takes place in each season of Fortnite. It is intended to be an alternative for players who do not qualify for the Championship Series and other big cups.

These have cash prizes and come with a lot of notoriety, so missing out on participating can be disappointing. Epic does not want any player to feel left out, so the Community Cup serves as their opportunity to compete in and possibly unlock a nice skin.

The event will have four separate rounds. It will begin with the Open Cup and then move into the Quarterfinals. After that, players still standing will move onto the Semifinals and then the Finals.

These are the dates for the rounds:

Open- May 31

Quarterfinals- June 1

Semifinals- June 2

Finals- June 3

Those who place high enough will have access to the following rewards:

FNCS Champion Seeker Outfit

Targeter's Tally Back Bling

Depending on the region, the placement players will need to get varies:

Europe: 1 to 1,250

NA East: 1 750

NA West: 1 to 250

Brazil: 1 to 400

Asia: 1 to 150

Oceania: 1 to 100

Middle East: 1 to 100

Put simply, players will have to do really well in their region to be able to unlock the Champion Seeker skin bundle for free. Points will more than likely be allotted in normal fashion, where one elimination is worth one point.

FNCS Champion Seeker (Image via Epic Games)

Placement will be scored in the following manner:

Victory Royale: 25 Points

2nd: 22 Points

3rd: 20 Points

4th: 18 Points

5th: 17 Points

6th: 16 Points

7th: 15 Points

8th: 14 Points

9th: 13 Points

10th: 12 Points

11th: 11 Points

12th: 10 Points

13th: 9 Points

14th: 8 Points

15th: 7 Points

16th: 6 Points

17th: 5 Points

18th - 19th: 4 Points

20th - 21st: 3 Points

22nd - 23rd: 2 Points

24th - 25th: 1 Point

Epic Games often adds free Fortnite cosmetics, like sprays or emoticons, for those who participate. There is no indication of that for this tournament, though.

The skin will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop for those who do not unlock the skin in the tournament.

