Fortnite FNCS Community Cup: Start date, how to participate, rewards, and more

The Fortnite FNCS Community Cup has returned, and with it, the chance to win goodies in the form of cosmetics. The event is open to all eligible players but only limited to the Duos mode.

Loopers should partner up with a crack shot and expert builder to stand the best chance of winning. With that being said, here are some details about the upcoming FNCS Community Cup (Duos).

Fortnite FNCS Community Cup (Duos): Information at a glance

To bring the community closer together through combat trials, Epic Games has arranged an FNCS Community Cup to be held on May 24 and 25 (depending on the player's regional timezone).

According to the official time, the cup will commence at 6.00 pm on May 24 for NA West and at 10.00 pm EDT on May 24 for NA East. As mentioned earlier, depending on the region, matches are set to occur on May 25.

Note: Readers can find their designated region and time zone by going to Epic's official site. To find the desired region, the filter has to be adjusted accordingly.

Additionally, the tournament will consist of a single round, with the winners getting early access to the new FNCS outfit. To participate in the cup, two prerequisites have to be met.

First, users must have their 2FA enabled on their account, and secondly, they must be at least level 50 in the current season. Participation will be denied if either of these two prerequisites is not met.

Based on the rankings, those who participate in the Fortnite FNCS Community Cup stand a chance to earn these prizes:

FNCS Champion Seeker Outfit

Targeter's Tally Back Bling

Sadly, depending on the region in which gamers are based, only a tiny percentage of them will be able to claim the cosmetic rewards. Here's the list:

Europe: 1st to 1,250th

NA East: 1st to 750th

NA West: 1st to 250th

Brazil: 1st to 400th

Asia: 1st to 150th

Oceania: 1st to 100th

Middle East: 1st to 100th

Aside from the prizes above, there are no other rewards to be won. Sadly, players will have to be content with what's on offer at the moment. With that being said, good luck, loopers!

When will the FNCS Champion Seeker Outfit and Targeter's Tally Back Bling come to the item shop?

For the time being, there's no concrete answer to this question. Given that Chapter 3 Season 3 is due to begin at the start of next month, the cosmetics should be made available in the item shop beforehand.

Considering this timeline, the cosmetics may be added before this week is over. According to the official information, the value of the cosmetics is $20. This being the case, it's likely to cost somewhere between 1,800 V-Bucks to 2,000+ V-Bucks.

Hopefully, once the Fortnite FNCS Community Cup ends, leakers will have more information about the availability of the cosmetics. Until then, readers will have to be patient about it.

