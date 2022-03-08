How to get free Women's Day cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite and Epic Games will never miss the opportunity to integrate real-life occasions in-game. Given their commitment to building a better community, these events help break the ice and form a more cordial relationship with everyone.

Such being the case, it's no surprise that the developers have added a special section of cosmetics to the Item Shop: Celebrating Women. This is done in honor of International Women's Day, which is celebrated worldwide on March 8.

There are a total of four cosmetic items that players will be able to obtain. They are:

Heart Sign (Emote)

Per Aspera Ad Astra (Wrap)

I Am Fearless (Music)

Hop And A Wink (Spray)

Use SAC "Shiina" before buying anything, even if the cosmetics are free, it still supports me, ILY!! #Ad The FREE "Celebrating Women" cosmetics are now available in the Item Shop!!Use SAC "Shiina" before buying anything, even if the cosmetics are free, it still supports me, ILY!! The FREE "Celebrating Women" cosmetics are now available in the Item Shop!! 🔥Use SAC "Shiina" before buying anything, even if the cosmetics are free, it still supports me, ILY!! ❤️ #Ad https://t.co/8BSaYvhWSe

Usually, cosmetics for events and occasions can be obtained using V-Bucks. However, due to it being a special occasion, Loopers will be able to claim the items for free. Here's how to do it:

Log into the game.

Go to the Item Shop tab.

Find the "Celebrating Women" segment.

Click on them and obtain them for free.

As of now, it's unclear how long these free cosmetics will be in the Item Shop. To be on the safe side, players should claim them before the next Item Shop rotation occurs at 7:00 pm EST on March 8.

Where are the Fortnite skins for International Women's Day?

Following the Fortnite 19.40 update, two skins, Halley and Leelah, were supposed to be added to the Item Shop to celebrate the occasion. However, as most players have noticed, there are no new skins. This has led to many within the community asking what happened.

Well, there seems to be a lot of confusion regarding the skins. While, indeed, today (March 8) is International Women's Day, the Item Shop is still on March 7. These skins be added only after the rotation occurs at 7:00 pm EST on March 8.

Alexbander @Alexbander5 @snowyydog @Azearion1 @SweetRuby4ever @ShiinaBR When someone says the shop date, that means the date that the shop changes. Therefore this one is march7th, tmrw is march8th. @snowyydog @Azearion1 @SweetRuby4ever @ShiinaBR When someone says the shop date, that means the date that the shop changes. Therefore this one is march7th, tmrw is march8th.

Currently, there is no price tag available for these new skins. However, based on speculation, they will cost roughly around 1,200 V-Bucks each. There will also be a bundle that players will be able to purchase. This will include everything associated with both skins.

Unfortunately, once the Item Shop rotates, the pink heart-shaped moon that's currently in-game may be removed. Given that it's been like that for over a week, the developers are likely going to revert to the old-fashioned moon in Fortnite.

