How to get the Marvel Nick Fury skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite is responsible for some of the most scrumptious crossovers the battle royale (BR) genre has witnessed since its inception.

Epic Games' dominating 100-man BR is back with yet another crossover. This time, Marvel’s Nick Fury is the latest addition to getting the majestic "Fortnite" treatment.

With the culmination of Fortnite Chapter 2 around the corner, it's easy to assume Epic Games will slow down on crossovers and corresponding cosmetics to save them for the upcoming chapter.

Interestingly, that's far from being true. Epic Games has doubled down on its range of crossovers to reveal yet another Marvel superhero, and this time it's none other than the director of S.H.I.E.L.D, Nick Fury.

The following sections will throw more light on how to get the skin in Fortnite along with all other corresponding details.

Fortnite players will need the right amount of V-Bucks to get Nick Fury's skin

Fortunately, unlike some other skins the BR has introduced over the last couple of years, this one isn't that tough to grab. However, players will need the right amount of V-Bucks to bag it.

The entire set is available in the Fortnite store and will cost around 2,000 V-Bucks. The set comes bundled with a S.H.I.E.L.D-themed backbling, glider and pickaxe.

Fortnite @FortniteGame The master of espionage has arrived on the Island.



Grab the Nick Fury Outfit, and the rest of the S.H.I.E.L.D. Set, in the Shop now! The master of espionage has arrived on the Island.Grab the Nick Fury Outfit, and the rest of the S.H.I.E.L.D. Set, in the Shop now! https://t.co/ZdENKuEGaa

Upon first glance, it's safe to say that his look in the game has been inspired by the Marvel Ciematic Universe rather than from its comic book origins.

With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home around the corner, it's safe to say that several other Marvel skins are in the works.

For how long will the Nick Fury skin stay in the Fortnite store?

The answer to this question is shrouded in mystery for now. However, as with other special skins that have come out in the last couple of years, they tend to stay in the store for a few weeks before they're vaulted.

Although Epic Games frequently puts old skins out for sale, it's safe to say that the store will undergo massive changes as a new chapter in Fortnite's history unfolds sooner rather than later.

