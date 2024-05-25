How to get the Mythic Conductor Hand Cannon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 brings a host of new characters, landmarks, items, and weapons that help you navigate the new map in this new season of Wrecked. Among the many changes made in this Fallout-inspired season, the newest addition to the armory is the Mythic Conductor Hand Cannon, a rare gun in only one spawn point in the map.

The Hand Cannon is tremendously powerful and a game-changer if it's in your inventory. So, how do you get the hand cannon and where do you find it?

How to get the Mythic Hand Cannon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

The Mythic Conductor Hand Cannon is only found in one place

The Mythic Conductor Hand Cannon is only available from the loot island in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The only place you can get hold of the Mythic Conductor Hand Cannon is in the loot island that spawns during a match. Once you claim the loot island, the conductor cannon is one of the many rewards given.

Beware that the loot island is a hotspot and you must act quickly and claim it before your opponents can. The loot island has many chests and a mod bench that you can use to modify your weapons and add or remove attachments.

How powerful is the mythic conductor hand cannon?

The Mythic Conductor Hand Cannon is one of the most powerful pistols right now (Image via Epic Games)

The Mythic Conductor Hand Cannon is one of the most powerful pistols available in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. It has a high damage rate with eight bullets in one magazine and a decent reload time. As for mods, it already comes with a 1.3x Holo 13-optic, speed mag mod, laser underbarrel, and a muzzle brake to reduce recoil.

Can you modify the Mythic Conductor Hand Cannon?

The Mythic Conductor Hand Cannon cannot be modified based on the latest gameplay (Image via Epic Games)

The Mythic Conductor Hand Cannon cannot be modified, yet, based on the latest gameplay, where it was found locked in the mod bench despite the description, suggesting that modifications are open.

It is general knowledge in the Fortnite weapons lore that exotic and mythic weapons have no options for modification. Fortnite might include a future update that rectifies the issue or removes the possible error in the description. Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has a lot more planned for players, ranging from exciting collaborations to all new vehicle modifications introduced in this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback