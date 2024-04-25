How to get Peelosopher Bananocrates skin in Fortnite

The Peelosopher Bananocrates skin was added to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 2 during update v29.30 (April 23, 2024). Given the ongoing theme, this new variant of Peely fits right into the storyline. The clever wordplay of the name is also rather ingenious and fits the situation. While Peely is not the smartest plantain, Peelosopher Bananocrates most definetly is (and ripe as well).

Peelosopher Bananocrates also has his very own LEGO Style. With the Farm Friends update (v29.30) making waves in LEGO mode, it's a good time to jump back into the open world and explore new LEGO Fortnite seeds using this skin. That said, here is how to get Peelosopher Bananocrates skin in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Peelosopher Bananocrates skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Peelosopher Bananocrates skin is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (April 25, 2024), the Peelosopher Bananocrates skin and other cosmetics associated with the Bananontology Set are listed in the Item Shop. The set comprises four cosmetic items, including:

Peelosopher Bananocrates (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Nana Scroll (Back Bling + Reactive)

Peelosopher's Tools (Pickaxe)

Bananallegory Of The Cave (Item Wrap)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Bananontology Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,800 V-Bucks (the actual price for all the cosmetics is 2,300 V-Bucks).

Bananontology Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

If you'd like to purchase the aforementioned cosmetics separately, that is possible as well. Peelosopher Bananocrates (Outfit + LEGO Style) will cost 1,200 V-Bucks and is paired with Nana Scroll (Back Bling + Reactive). Peelosopher's Tools (Pickaxe) and Bananallegory Of The Cave (Item Wrap) will cost 800 and 300 V-Bucks, respectively.

How long could Peelosopher Bananocrates skin stay in the Item Shop?

Peelosopher Bananocrates could be listed in the Item Shop until the first week of May (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Peelosopher Bananocrates is the latest variant of Peely to be introduced to the Metaverse. The outfit and related cosmetics all take inspiration from the ongoing Greek mythology theme. Given these facts, he could be listed in the Item Shop for quite some time alongside Nike Goddess.

However, given that a major Star Wars x LEGO collaboration is just beyond the horizon, this is subject to change at Epic Games' discretion. For those who may be unable to get Peelosopher Bananocrates this time around, there's no need to fret. Since it is not exclusive in nature, it will be featured in the Item Shop some time in the future as well.

