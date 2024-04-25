How to get Nike Goddess skin in Fortnite

Nike Goddess skin was added to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 2 during update v29.30 (April 23, 2024). With the ongoing theme being related to Greek mythology and the twelve Olympians who are major deities of the Greek pantheon, Nike Goddess fits perfectly into everything. Her entire design aesthetic revolves around the theme and as such takes inspiration from it.

Nike Goddess has her very own LEGO Style as well which makes her usable in LEGO mode. Given how hyped things have become following the Farm Friends update (v29.30), players are swarming in to tame and recruit animals in LEGO. That being said, here is how to acquire the Nike Goddess skin in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Nike Goddess skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Nike Goddess is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (April 25, 2024), the Nike Goddess skin and other cosmetics associated with the Nike Victory Set are listed in the Item Shop. The set comprises five cosmetic items, including:

Nike Goddess (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Winged Victory (Back Bling)

Flame Of Victory (Pickaxe)

Winged Victory (Glider)

Victory Leap (Emote)

Players interested in obtaining all the items part of the Nike Victory Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,500 V-Bucks (the actual price for all the cosmetics is 3,500 V-Bucks).

Nike Victory Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

If you'd like to purchase the aforementioned cosmetics separately, that is possible as well. Nike Goddess (Outfit + LEGO Style) and Winged Victory (Back Bling) + Winged Victory (Glider) will cost 1,200 V-Bucks each. Flame Of Victory (Pickaxe) will cost 800 V-Bucks. Victory Leap (Emote) will cost 300 V-Bucks.

How long could Nike Goddess skin stay in the Item Shop?

Nike Goddess skin could be listed in the Item Shop for a considerable amount of time (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Given Epic Games and Nike's partnership over the years, Nike Goddess skin could stay in the Item Shop for quite a while. Since it is designed taking inspiration from the ongoing theme, it makes sense to feature it for as long as possible.

That being said, it may also be removed at the start of next month as a major LEGO Fortnite Star Wars collaboration is set to arrive on April 30, 2024. Cosmetics that are part of the Star Wars series will be given priority in the Item Shop. Nevertheless, as Nike Goddess is not exclusive, she will be listed again during another Nike crossover into the Metaverse.

