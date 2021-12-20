How to get the Ronin S mask in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is already underway, and gamers are having a wonderful time grinding for XP and ranking up tiers to unlock the Battle Pass rewards.

The Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 consists of several exclusive cosmetics that loopers definitely want to own. One such item is the Ronin cosmetic, one of the finest skins that has been introduced this season.

Inasmuch, gamers have shown immense interest in knowing how to get the Ronin S mask for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

This article will guide gamers on how to unlock this cosmetic in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Unlock the Ronin Cape variant to get the mask

The base Ronin skin is located on the first page of the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. Unlocking this cosmetic item is quite easy. However, there are other variants further down the Battle Pass that can be unlocked by ranking up the tiers.

On page 8 of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, gamers will come across the Ronin Cape style variant. In order to unlock page 8 of the Battle Pass gamers will need to reach level 70 or claim a specific number of rewards.

Once page 8 of the Battle Pass is unlocked, gamers can get the Ronin Cape style skin by unlocking it with 8 Battle Stars. This variant of the Ronin skin comes in two styles.

The normal style has Ronin wearing a cape. However, the alternative style has Ronin wearing a glazy reddish tinted helmet or mask that covers his entire face and makes him battle ready.

Is ranking up the tiers to unlock the Ronin mask variant time consuming?

Reaching page 8 of the Battle Pass will require gamers to reach atleast level 70 in the game. Even though this may seem simple, it requires gamers to grind a considerable amount of XP in the game. Loopers will be required to invest a substantial amount of time in the game.

There are several XP glitches in the game at the moment. Loopers can use the assistance of these glitches to rank up faster and unlock the rewards, including the Ronin mask in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

