How to get Sigil of The Alliance War Back Bling for Free in Fortnite

With Elder Scrolls Online going free-to-play on the Epic Games Store, Fortnite players can now claim a freebie by obtaining the game. The cosmetic in question is none other than the Sigil of The Alliance War Back Bling. While this cosmetic item is cool to look at, it's also a direct reference to the three Alliances that are present in Elder Scroll Online.

Sigil of The Alliance War Back Bling, is based on the ouroboros and depicts the mascots of the three Alliances in a chain - devouring one another. Given the constant state of war that exists in Elder Scrolls Online and in the metaverse, the Back Bling is truly fitting in every way. That being said, here's how to claim it and add it to your Locker in Fortnite

Elder Scrolls x Fortnite: Sigil of The Alliance War Back Bling

Claiming the Sigil of The Alliance War Back Bling is very straightforward. There are no hoops to jump through or terms and conditions that need to be fulfilled; that said, here's how to claim it:

Go to the Epic Games Store

Navigate to section that showcases Elder Scroll Online (If pop-up/push notifications are enabled it should show up on the desktop at the bottom right of the screen)

Click on "Free Now" under the game to navigate to the game's page

Once there, click on "Place Order" to purchase the game (for free, that is)

After a short delay, the purchase should be complete

Once done, launch Fortnite to claim the Sigil of The Alliance War Back Bling

Keep in mind that The Elder Scrolls Online is free to claim until July 27, 11AM EDT. Once the stipulated time period ends, players will have to buy the game to claim the Sigil of The Alliance War Back Bling.

On that note, while the Back Bling is a nice addition to players' Lockers in-game, it's not the only cosmetic item that's part of this collaboration. For those who have V-Bucks to spare, they can go to the in-game Item Shop and purchase the Heroes of Tamriel Set. There are three cosmetic items that are part of this Set:

Nord Warrior (Outfit) - 1,200 V-Bucks

Ebonheart Battleaxe (Pickaxe) - 800 V-Bucks

Nord Armor (Wrap) - 300 V-Bucks

Heroes of Tamriel is available in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

There is no way to purchase all the cosmetic items as a Bundle. That being said, acquiring the entirety of Heroes of Tamriel Set will set players back 2,300 V-Bucks. Although the price is rather on the highside, it should be noted that these cosmetics are part of the Gaming Legends Series in Fortnite.

Similar to other cosmetic items that are part of this series, they will become rarer as time passes by. Since collaborations with other video games are not as common, there's no telling when this Set will return to the Item Shop once it rotates out.