How to get the Snowmando Board Glider early in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The most sought-after items in Fortnite Winterfest 2021 are the rewards. With this year's annual holiday event, Epic is giving away several free rewards for either completing challenges or simply logging in. The Snowmando Board glider is one of the free rewards you can get in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 by completing 7 Winterfest challenges.

While the glider is an easy reward to get, you cannot currently acquire it, as only six challenges are unlocked at this point. However, a Fortnite player has managed to get the Snowmando board glider in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 early. Here's how you, too, can do it.

Getting the Snowmando Board glider in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 early

The Snowmando board glider was earlier leaked by Fortnite data miners and is a snow-themed Fortnite glider. The latest Winterfest challenge requires you to dance for 3 seconds at Crackshot's Cabin and Sgt. Winter's Workshop. This is the sixth challenge and officially, we will need another Winterfest challenge to complete one more challenge to get Snowmando board glider in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Boards @FortniteBoards 🔔 Complete 7 Winterfest Quests Challenges in Fortnite - How to unlock FREE Snowmando Glider Fortnite fortniteboards.com/?p=2135576&utm… 🔔 Complete 7 Winterfest Quests Challenges in Fortnite - How to unlock FREE Snowmando Glider Fortnite fortniteboards.com/?p=2135576&utm… https://t.co/PcJD0XDzPJ

However, a Fortnite player has managed to find a way to complete the seventh challenge ahead of time, thus unlocking the Snowmando Board glider reward.

Steps to get the Snowmando Board glider now

Here's how you can complete the seventh challenge and get the Snowmando Board glider early in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1:

Drop in a match of Fortnite and make sure to get the new Chiller Granade. These can be found in floor loots everywhere. You can get one during the dance for 3 seconds at Crackshot's Cabin and Sgt. Winter's Workshop challenge inside Sgt. Winter's Workshop.

Once you obtain the Chiller Granade, you need to hurl it at one of your opponents (aim for the toe or close to somewhere he is standing on the ground).

If you get it right, you will see an in-game pop-up saying, "give an opponent icy feet with a Chiller Grenade" is done and will reward you with 18k XP.

This will complete the seventh challenge, thus unlocking the Snowmando Board glider in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 early.

RutgerK @RutgerK_



Complete all released Thanks for the Free Snowmando Board Glider dear Sgt. Winters! 🎁Complete all released #Fortnite Winterfest challenges + the "hidden" quest and claim this reward! Thanks for the Free Snowmando Board Glider dear Sgt. Winters! 🎁Complete all released #Fortnite Winterfest challenges + the "hidden" quest and claim this reward! https://t.co/WBHZ7UkLZQ

Winterfest 2021 still has a lot in store for players, especially as January comes closer. The Winter Slone skin is finally coming to the game in January's Fortnite Crew Pack, and we might also get to see some new challenges.

