Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 offers high-octane gameplay. Moreover, Supercharged XP has now been enabled in it. This lets gamers who have not played for a long time, as well as new players, get a much-required XP boost and work towards completing the exciting new Battle Pass.

Experience boosts are a wonderful way to get through the Battle Pass with blazing-fast speed. Here's how to get Supercharged XP in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Players can easily get Supercharged XP in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

How to get Supercharged XP in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Players can easily get Supercharged XP by completing accolades or in-game achievements (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

You can get Supercharged XP in a few ways. You earn it by completing in-game actions such as foraging for consumables and searching ammo boxes as well as chests. You also get bonus XP when you acquire kills, especially through headshots. Additionally, obtaining successive eliminations will grant you an XP boost as well.

Trending

Another way to get Supercharged XP in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is by completing accolades. Accolades that usually give 1,000 XP will have a multiplier of almost 4x, granting massive amounts of XP to players and helping them gain levels as well as get stars to unlock the Battle Pass rewards.

Supercharged XP is given in a specific situation

Supercharged XP can help players level up easily and finish their Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Supercharged XP is essentially Fortnite's way of helping players get a jump start on a season and complete their Battle Pass. This experience boost is given to players who have not played in a long time or have just started playing a season.

The developers have just announced that they've unlocked Supercharged XP in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Expand Tweet

This boosts the XP gained by 4x and helps FN players rapidly level up and progress through the Battle Pass.

How much XP does Supercharged XP give?

Supercharged XP in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 can help players easily level up (Image via Epic Games)

Players can get up to 3,20,000 XP, or 4 levels worth of XP, through Supercharged XP. The boost is disabled after you get this specific amount of experience points.

This essentially helps gamers boost their way through the Battle Pass and get closer to the level of an individual who has been playing since the beginning of the season.

How do I know if Supercharged XP is active?

The Gold bar and the supercharged logo is displayed during Supercharged XP (Image via Epic Games)

You can easily find out if Supercharged XP in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is active by looking at the XP bar on the screen when you earn XP. A gold XP bar with the Supercharged logo next to it signifies that you are earning it.

When the bar changes from gold to purple, this indicates that you can't get Supercharged XP in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 anymore and will now earn regular XP. You can gain a lot of experience points via this boost and easily make up for lost time.

Where does Supercharged XP work?

Supercharged XP in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 can be enjoyed across all game modes (Image via Epic Games)

Supercharged XP in Chapter 5 Season 3 works across all game modes. This includes Battle Royale, Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival, and LEGO FN.

You can earn up to 3,20,000 XP from a series of Supercharged XP across all game modes. This means you can enjoy your favorite game mode without worrying about losing out on this feature.

Since FN has just unlocked Supercharged XP for players, it is a great time for them to dive into this exciting new season that offers a host of new features, including the coveted Metallica collaboration in the Fortnite Festival.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback