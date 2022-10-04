How to get Sweat-Free Wrap in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite went into the downtime for update v22.10 far earlier than was announced. Rather than the update occurring at the scheduled time of 4:00 am ET, the servers were taken offline at around 5:00 pm ET.

Given that a lot of players were being booted from their sessions, this likely caused frustration for those in the match. To apologize for the same, the developers added a brand new Wrap called Sweat-Free to the files. That being said, here's how to obtain it.

A step-by-step guide to get the Sweat-Free Wrap in Fortnite

Obtaining the Sweat-Free Wrap in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is not a "sweaty" task for players. Here are the steps needed to acquire the cosmetic:

Wait for the downtime to get over and update the game when prompted.

As soon as the game boots up, a page should appear with the Wrap on-screen.

Either press the 'Equip' or 'Claim' button to obtain it.

Once done, it will be added to the in-game locker.

Readers should keep in mind that this Wrap is being given out due to downtime starting ahead of schedule. Even those who have not been affected by the early downtime will receive this cosmetic item. However, it's unclear how long it will be available to obtain.

Since the downtime only pertains to the Fortnite update v22.10, it may not be available until the next update arrives in two weeks' time. Nevertheless, there's a lot of time on hand for loopers to claim their compensatory Wrap.

On that note, despite Epic Games indirectly apologizing for the servers being taken off early, it's still unknown what exactly transpired. However, there is an answer available at hand based on speculation.

What went wrong with the downtime for Fortnite update v22.10?

As of now, it's still unclear what happened to the servers. The only connection that has been found is that the servers were taken offline shortly after Overwatch's servers were permanently shut down.

While logic might suggest that Epic Games was expecting an influx of new players and thus shut down their servers, this doesn't make much sense. Given the genre of Overwatch, the playerbase of the game is completely different.

Shiina @ShiinaBR After hearing that Overwatch 1 was shut down earlier today, Epic Games has now shut down the Fortnite servers.



(jk, no clue why they turned off the servers) After hearing that Overwatch 1 was shut down earlier today, Epic Games has now shut down the Fortnite servers.(jk, no clue why they turned off the servers)

As far as guesswork goes, the servers were likely shut down after the developers discovered issues within the files for the Fortnite update v22.10. Taking into consideration that the files are tested a number of times before being implemented in-game, it's likely that some critical issues were discovered at the last moment.

Given that the update takes time, they started working beforehand to get things fixed overnight. With all that being said, the update is currently underway and should be wrapped up by the time players in the eastern time zone start waking up.

While this may have caused an inconvenience, it's better to have the servers be taken offline and address the issue, rather than having it persist and ruin the gameplay experience. The last thing players need is to hot-drop into a broken game and face numerous bugs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far