How to get The Kid LAROI skin for free in Fortnite Chapter 4

Fortnite Events have become a staple, with immersive experiences, unique in-game cosmetics, and even exclusive tournaments. Such rewards make players return to the game even if they deem it old a certain number of times.

Every season of Fortnite has seen an event related to the island's lore or a famous artist performing for their fans across several modes of the game. The collaborations tied to such events bring a slew of new things players can purchase from the item shop using V-Bucks as well as competitive matches.

With New Songs From The Album @thekidlaroi The Fortnite Concert

From the very first Marshmello concert to Ariana Grande's Rift Tour in the game, players have seen cosmetic outfits of these icons arrive ahead of their live events. Occasionally, there are several tournaments in which they can get these skins for free.

Similarly, with the upcoming Kid LAROI concert, players will once again have the opportunity to get some free event rewards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Get The Kid LAROI skin for free in Fortnite Chapter 4 by participating in the Duos Tournament





Both Skins will apparently cost 1500 VBucks (15 $ worth)



Skins: "The Kid Laroi" & "The Rogue

Laroi"

Backpack: "Get My Bag" & "Tragic BLADE"



8 Points: "LAROI's Smile" Emoji & "LAROI" Banner

According to a few leaks, an exclusive tournament called The Kid LAROI cup will be held on January 24, 2023, in Fortnite. Players will stand a chance to get not one but two free skins by winning matches. The format will be Duos Battle Royale, in which players can team up with their friends to compete against other groups and try to get their hands on the cosmetic items in the event.

Players who gather at least eight points throughout the tournament will get a LAROI's Smile Emoticon and a LAROI banner. Additionally, those who manage to stack up enough points to be placed among the best players across the leaderboard in their specific region will win The Kid LAROI and The Rogue LAROI skins for free.





The Kid LAROI will have a Duos Fortnite Cup on January 24th. Rewards are a "The Kid LAROI" & "The Rogue LAROI" skins & 2 backblings. If you get 8 points you get a LAROI's Smile Emoji & LAROI Banner.

However, both these skins will arrive in the Item Shop for 1500 V-Bucks each (approximately worth $15). Those who fail to get the cosmetics for free by participating in the tournament can head to the shop and buy them. Moreover, there will be back bling included with both skins that come in this event. The Get My Bag and Tragic BLADE back bling will be a part of both skins and is yet to be revealed by either Epic or the artist himself.

While most players are wondering if the tournament will feature a Zero Build or a standard Battle Royale mode, most fingers seem to be pointing at the latter. Competitive events of this nature tend to be quite a fierce series of battles compared to weekly Quick Cups that give competitors a taste of what the Fortnite pro scene is like.

However, the concert will be held before or after the tournament. This occasion still lies in mystery as the community continues to speculate whether it will feature a separate game mode or take place on a Creative island.

