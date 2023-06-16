How to get The Winged Cavalry Back Bling for free in Fortnite

The Winged Cavalry Back Bling is the latest cosmetic item that has been added to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Likely taking inspiration from the wings that adorned Polish Hussars, The Winged Cavalry Back Bling looks very similar in design. However, unlike its contemporary from the real world that was created using wooden wing-shaped frames and eagle feathers, this version is seemingly made out of metal or a metallic material.

With the ability to tame and ride Raptors into battle this season, having The Winged Cavalry Back Bling in the Locker is a good idea. Thankfully, those interested in obtaining it will be able to do so for free. While it may take some time to complete the task needed to earn this freebie, there's no need to rush.

A step-by-Step guide on how to obtain The Winged Cavalry Back Bling for free in Fortnite

1) Log into the Fortnite Community Battles website with your Epic Games account

Go to this website and sync it with Epic Games (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

To earn The Winged Cavalry Back Bling, the first step is to connect your Epic Games account to the Community Battles website. As this is an official website created by Epic Games, there's no risk involved in syncing them. To do so, go to this website and click the login button. After a few seconds your Epic Games account will be connected to it.

2) Enter the island code (2755-0816-9868) to access "Space Battle Ultima" by Prudiz

Use this map code to access the Creative Map: 2755-0816-9868 (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After completing the first step, boot up the game and go to Island Code section. Enter the code provided above to bring up the Creative Map. Press on "Play" to load the map and start it. Keep in mind that your progress will not be tracked or updated if you do not connect your Epic Games Account to the aforementioned website.

3) Eliminate 50 opponents in the Custom Map

To earn The Winged Cavalry Back Bling, you will have to eliminate a total of 50 opponents in this Creative Map. According to the rules provided on the website, eliminations of characters and NPCs will not count towards progress. That being said, the event will be open to all players until June 22, 4:00 AM Eastern Time.

What happens if I run out time to complete this Community Battles challenge?

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Learn more in Epic's new blog post: twitter.com/i/web/status/1… FREE COSMETIC: You can earn the "Winged Cavalry" Back Bling for free by participating in Fortnite's new Community Battle!Learn more in Epic's new blog post: fortnite.com/news/earn-the-… FREE COSMETIC: You can earn the "Winged Cavalry" Back Bling for free by participating in Fortnite's new Community Battle!Learn more in Epic's new blog post: fortnite.com/news/earn-the-… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Q0UcTm19j3

If you are unable to score 50 eliminations by June 22, 4:00 AM Eastern Time, you will not be awarded The Winged Cavalry Back Bling. Thankfully, there's no need to panic. According to the official statement on Epic Games's website, The Winged Cavalry Back Bling will be available for purchase from the Item Shop later.

However, having said that, given that the cost of Back Blings start from 500 V-Bucks, earning for free is a far better option. As mentioned, while 50 eliminations is indeed a huge ask, there's plenty of time to get it done. Since the Creative Map in question has XP enabled, it's a good way to level-up the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass as well. A true win-win situations for players.

