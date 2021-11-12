How to get XP fast in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Unlocking full Battle Pass before season end

Only a couple of weeks remain before Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 comes to an end. In this small amount of time, many players might still have to complete their Battle Pass. Fret not, there are various methods to level up fast in the ongoing season.

Players broke several records by leveling up fast in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Although not everyone can replicate these records, they can at least follow some of the steps to ensure they unlock the full Battle Pass before the season ends.

The best way to reach level 100 and unlock all the Battle Pass tiers is to play the game and complete the NPC punchcards. However, if players find some of these quests difficult, they can also get XP from other sources such as the Creative Mode and several other XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 tips for leveling up fast

Even those players who have recently started playing Season 8 can unlock the full Battle Pass in the remaining 23 days before the next season arrives.

Epic Games has introduced brand new NPC punchcards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. These allow players to obtain questlines worth massive amounts of XP from the NPCs they find all around the map. As of now, there are 28 punchcard questlines in the game, with several new ones being added every once in a while.

All the NPC quests are worth 30,000 XP each. Given that there are 140 quests to complete, players can easily earn around 420,000 XP from these punchcards. Not to mention, players will also earn XP for playing the game while completing all these quests.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 might have the most XP glitches so far

Apart from the punchcards, another way to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is the classic Creative Mode AFK method.

While it might not grant a massive amount of XP in a short duration, players literally don't have to do anything to earn the XP. Even going AFK in Creative Mode can help them earn hundreds of thousands of XP.

Fortunately, the best way to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is with the help of the XP glitches. No season would have had as many XP glitches as Season 8 does. This has helped players earn millions of XP easily. New XP glitches keep on arriving while the older ones get patched. Players can follow Sportskeeda's Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 page to keep track of all the active XP glitches in the game.

