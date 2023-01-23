How to get the most XP in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is past the halfway point, which means the heavily anticipated Chapter 4 Season 2 will be arriving shortly. Time is ticking for gamers to redeem all the rewards waiting for them in the battle pass, and there's only one way to do it: earning a ton of XP.

Over the course of a season, it's fairly easy to get to level 100 just by playing the game regularly. With challenges and other aspects of the game, players usually receive all rewards by the end, sometimes much sooner.

However, if they start playing later in the season, they'll need to speed up that process significantly. Here's how you can get the most XP this season.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Maximum XP guide

At this stage of Chapter 4 Season 1, it's very important to get the most XP every single day. As of this writing, about five weeks remain until the season ends, making each day incredibly valuable.

The XP cap for this season is about 600,000 XP per day. Most players won't reach that because it's an astronomical total. It's also even harder to do so due to the lack of weekly challenges.

This season is unique in that the weekly challenges expire. This is a change Epic Games has implemented for Chapter 4, which forces players to be active every week or risk losing their challenges.

Since completing these is arguably the best way to earn XP, it's important not to miss them. Nevertheless, at this point, several weeks of challenges have already expired.

To hit the XP cap, you should still try and complete every weekly challenge, as well as any other promotional challenges that may be available during that day.

What doesn't expire is the storyline or the quests. This is one of the best ways to earn a lot of XP in a short time for a couple of reasons.

This season's storyline (Image via T5Gaming on YouTube)

First, they accumulate. So far, there has been several weeks' worth of challenges available. With every passing week, that number grows.

Second, they award XP in stages. Simply starting a match to accept the challenge awards some XP, as does completing the next steps that the game tasks players with.

Additionally, the first three daily challenges you complete carry a nice XP total, making this another good way to earn Fortnite XP.

Save the World, the other game mode in Fortnite, is also an excellent way to earn XP. Completing missions and levels in that game mode has proven to be one of the easiest methods of XP acquisition in the most recent chapters.

As always, there are other, unapproved methods, like XP glitches, which are frowned upon by Epic and can sometimes result in penalties. However, they've become very popular recently.

To do this, players usually have to find secret buttons inside maps that can activate incredible XP gains. They can sometimes get hundreds of thousands of Fortnite XP within moments without doing much at all.

Poll : 0 votes