How to glide 20 meters while holding a chicken in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 3 Epic challenge)

Chickens were first introduced to the game in Fortnite Season 6, alongside other animals like Boars and Wolves. Now, in Fortnite Season 7, by the looks of it, Epic Games is slowly bringing back the "Chicken Glide" hype once again.

Chicken mobility glitches in Fortnite Season 6 were the talk of the town. Using them to rotate was the trend during the Primal era. Chickens back then were full and plenty, however, due to the alien invasion, it would seem that most have scattered or perhaps been abducted in Season 7.

Nonetheless, players must glide 20 meters while holding a chicken to complete a challenge that's part of Fortnite's Week 3 Epic challenges. Completing it will also reward players 30,000 XP. So, without ado, it's time to grab some chickens and soar across the sky.

(Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Also Read: Fortnite Season 7 - All Week 3 Epic challenges and how to complete them

Fortnite Season 7: How to glide 20 meters while holding a chicken

Now, to start this challenge, players must first find a chicken. As mentioned above, the chicken population has plummeted following the alien invasion.

These majestic birds once roamed free, however, they are now located in just a few locations in-game. Here are all the locations where chickens currently spawn in-game.

Southwest of Misty Meadows

Southeast of Retail Row

Lake Canoe (x3)

Steel Farm (x2)

Between Risky Reels and Corny Complex (x4)

East of The Aftermath (x4)

East of Pleasant Park (x4)

South of Believer Beach (3)

The two best locations amongst these would have to be Steel Farm and Lake Canoe. Players seldom visit these places, which ensures that finding chickens here will be easy.

However, finding them is only half the battle. Catching them is easier said than done if they start running, making the challenge feel exhausting and time-consuming. The easiest way to counter this would be to box it up and then tame it.

Depending on where the chicken has been caught, players can complete the "glide 20 meters while holding a chicken" challenge in three different ways.

Jumping from a high elevation in the area with a chicken

Building a ramp upward and jumping off it with a chicken

Running and jumping with a chicken

While the third method is the easiest as it requires no added effort, doing the task from an elevated place makes it faster. Hopefully, the challenge is not bugged like it was back in Fortnite Season 6, and players can complete it without trouble.

Chicken Glide at Colossal Crops" Quest is not completing for some players. We'll be auto-completing this Quest for players who reach this part of the questline @FortniteGame #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/d9P7Iquy9C — ♛♛ ★彡 Lab Dexters 彡★ ♛♛ (@ProLabDexters) June 3, 2021

Also Read: Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 3 - All 5 artifacts and where to find them

Edited by Nikhil Vinod