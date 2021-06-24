Fortnite Season 7: All Week 3 Epic challenges and how to complete them

The Fortnite Season 7 week 3 Epic challenges will be going live in a few hours. Players can complete seven challenges to earn a total of 210,000 experience points. All expect one challenge may prove to be a tad bit difficult.

This article will briefly discuss how to complete each of these challenges and walk players through the easiest ways of completing them.

Dance near a lit campfire (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Catch fish at fishing spots (0/5) – 30,000 XP

Destroy Boats (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken (0/20) – 30,000 XP

Finish in the top 10 (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Travel between Porta-Potties (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Use nuts and bolts (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Fortnite Season 7 Week 3 Epic challenges (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

How to complete all Fortnite Season 7 Week 3 Epic challenges

1) Dance near a lit campfire

To complete this challenge, players will need to ignite one campfire and use an emote near it. Here are the best locations to complete the "Dance near a lit campfire" challenge.

Coral Castle

Craggy Cliffs

Misty Meadows

Camp Cod

The Aftermath

In addition to these locations, campfires are located all across the island. It shouldn't be too difficult to spot one. Unbeknownst to many players, lit campfires also repair vehicles in addition to restoring player HP.

2) Catch fish at fishing spots

Players will need to find a fishing rod to attempt this challenge. A total of five fish have to be caught to complete it. Here are the best locations to complete the "Catch Fish at Fishing Spots" challenge.

Camp Cod

Slurpy Swamp

The Aftermath

Deep Wood Dish

Sharky Shell

Craggy Cliffs

Unremarkable Shack

There is an abundance of fishing spots on the island, so completing this challenge on the first go won't be difficult. In addition to the challenge being completed, the fish can be eaten for HP and other benefits.

3) Destroy Boats

To complete the "Destroy Boats" challenge, players will need to find and destroy three boats in total. Boats can be found across the island, mainly near water bodies. Here are the best locations to find boats.

Drop Shop

Dirty Docks

Craggy Cliffs

Coral Castle

Sharky Shell

West of Slurpy Swamp

4) Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken

Chickens were first introduced to the game during Fortnite Season 6. Despite the Primal era being over, by the looks of it, chickens are here to stay for good. With that being said, here are the best locations to find chickens in Fortnite.

East of Pleasant Park

Corny Complex

East of The Aftermath

Steel Farm

South of Believer Beach

Players will need to find a chicken and glide for 20 meters to complete the "Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken" challenge.

5) Finish in the top 10

To complete the "Finish in top 10" challenge, players will need to survive against all odds in a Fortnite match. However, this is easier said than done.

The best way to complete this challenge is to play super passively, stock up on supplies, get lucky, or go about enjoying the game. Finishing in the top 10 shouldn't be too hard.

6) Travel between Porta-Potties

To complete the "Travel between Porta-Potties" challenge, players must find special Porta-Potties that teleport them to other locations. While Porta-Potties are found in abundance, not all of them have this feature. Here are the locations of a few special Porta-Potties.

Catty Corner

Believer Beach

Catty Corner

Corny Complex

7) Use nuts and bolts

Nuts and bolts are the new crafting material that was introduced in Fortnite Season 7. There are two ways to collect them in-game at the moment. Nuts and bolts can either be found as floor loot or collected by searching red toolboxes.

Players will need to find a total of three and sidegrade weapons using them to complete the "Use nuts and bolts" challenge.

