"How are these guys level 1000?": Fortnite community left scratching their heads about outrageously high Seasonal Levels

The Fortnite community is often taken aback by unexpected sights and feats, leaving players to wonder about all the in-game possibilities. A recent Reddit post by u/Bigstickyfeett showcases two players with incredibly high seasonal levels, a lot more than players actually require to unlock all the events in Chapter 5 Season 1.

The players pictured in the screenshot have seasonal levels of 1001 in Chapter 5, Season 1. This has left players both amused and confused since achieving a level as high as this is considered close to impossible, leaving u/Bigstinkyfeett to question the unusual feat:

"How are these guys level 1000?"

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

"Their life is Fortnite" - The community reacts to players with insanely high seasonal levels in Chapter 5 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has come with its own share of challenges when it comes to leveling up in the season, especially due to the removal of daily quests and integration of match quests. This has left players investing significant time and effort to progress through the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass ranks.

Another interesting detail is that just reaching level 200 allows players to get enough Battle Stars to unlock all the rewards in Fortnite Battle Pass, making the astronomical seasonal level 1001 even more impressive and unnecessary.

The Fortnite community, while perplexed, seemed to have answers to u/Bigstinkyfeett's bizarre encounter with the over-leveled players. Many members of the community explained how the players might have used XP glitches involving the Creative game mode, something that is quite common with each new season of the game. Additionally, players pointed to an XP glitch with the Jam Stage from the Fortnite Festival game mode introduced in Chapter 5 Season 1.

However, members of the community also pointed out how there is no legitimate method to acquire such a high seasonal level in Chapter 5 Season 1, further adding to the theory of the players having likely used XP glitches to level up. Among the theories, some Redditors, including u/NuclearZedStorm, joked about how a feat like this is only possible if the players dedicate their entire lives to Fortnite. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

Comment byu/Bigstinkyfeett from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Bigstinkyfeett from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Bigstinkyfeett from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Surprisingly, u/Bigstinkyfeett took to the comments to further add to the situation, explaining how they overheard the players talking about hacking accounts and using exploits.

Comment byu/Bigstinkyfeett from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Bigstinkyfeett from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

For now, the Fortnite community continues to explore the mysteries behind these outrageously high seasonal levels. While it is not exactly clear whether the levels are a result of legitimate gameplay or the game's many XP glitches, u/Bigstinkyfeett's bizarre encounter has definitely left the community in disbelief.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!