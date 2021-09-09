How to ignite structures in Holly Hatchery and Corny Complex in Fortnite (Week 14 Challenge)

It would seem that the Fortnite IO guards forgot to inform Bunker Jonesy regarding their plan to let the aliens abduct Corny Complex. As a consequence, he's now tasking players with burning down as much of it as possible.

In addition to Corny Complex, he also wants volunteers to set fire to the alien ground base at Holly Hatchery. While these slash and burn techniques are rather primitive, a little bonfire couldn't hurt.

Players who agree to go along with Bunker Jonesy's craziness and Ignite structures in Holly Hatchery and Corny Complex will receive 30,000 experience points as a reward.

"Ignite structures in Holly Hatchery and Corny Complex" Fortnite Week 14 Epic Challenge (Image via Lazyleaks_/Twitter)

How to complete the "Ignite structures in Holly Hatchery and Corny Complex" Fortnite Week 14 Epic Challenge

Players will have to Ignite structures in Holly Hatchery and Corny Complex. A total of 25 structures must be set ablaze. This challenge is not bound to a single match, and players can complete it in multiple attempts.

Additionally, since the challenge does not specifically mention the structures that have been pre-built, setting alight player build structures may count towards the challenge's progression. There are two distinct ways in which this challenge can be completed.

1) Ignite structures in Holly Hatchery and Corny Complex Firefly Jar

Firefly Jars function like grenades in Fortnite, allowing players to stand safely and lob a few to Ignite structures in Holly Hatchery and Corny Complex. Additionally, much like grenades, a total of six of them can be stacked at once

Despite these devastating throwables, players can easily find and collect them all around the map, especially under trees and by the edge of water bodies. They can be identified by a tiny red glow.

2) Ignite structures in Holly Hatchery and Corny Complex Gas Can

Gas Cans can only be thrown short distances due to their size, but what they lack in throwing range they make up for in destructive capability. Unlike Firefly Jar, Gas Cans need to be ignited for them to work.

Once ignited, players have a few seconds to get out of the blast range or risk taking damage. Gas Cans, in general, can cause more damage in a shorter span of time

Note: Fortnite Week 14 Epic Challenges will go live on September 9 at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

