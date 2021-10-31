How to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 via Power Leveling: Explained

Gamers have the wonderful opportunity to grind a significant amount of XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and rank up the tiers through Power Leveling.

The developers were receiving severe criticism after gamers reported that the Cubed themed season is exceptionally sweaty. The complaint reaped results as Epic rolled out several new methods to earn XP in the game.

The latest addition to the list is the Power Leveling Weekend that was released to celebrate Fortnitemares 2021.

This article will reveal the necessary details and explain to gamers how to earn hoards of XP in the game.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Power Leveling Weekend explained

It is Halloween weekend, and Fortnite Island is decked up with all kinds of spooky series in every nook and corner. Amidst all the horrific implementations, Epic has added a new method to grind XP and rank up called the Power Leveling Weekend.

UntameableLuna @CubUntameable To help celebrate Fortnitemares 2021, two Power Leveling Weekends are coming soon! Log in from October 22 at 7 PM ET - October 25 at 7 AM ET and October 29 at 7 PM ET - November 1 at 7 AM ET to unlock a Supercharged XP bonus and level up faster whenever you play #Fortnite To help celebrate Fortnitemares 2021, two Power Leveling Weekends are coming soon! Log in from October 22 at 7 PM ET - October 25 at 7 AM ET and October 29 at 7 PM ET - November 1 at 7 AM ET to unlock a Supercharged XP bonus and level up faster whenever you play #Fortnite https://t.co/GwGxSrReTO

The Power Leveling Weekend for Halloween week commenced on October 29 at 7 PM ET. The event will run until November 1, 7 AM ET. During this time, gamers can log into the game to unlock the Supercharged XP bonus.

Once gamers unlock the Supercharged XP, they will be required to perform simple actions in the game. Every step in the game will reward gamers with an increased amount of XP. However, certain activities such as fishing and consuming edibles will award XP more than the rest.

The Supercharged XP for the Power Leveling Weekend is limited, and gamers will be notified with a small thunder symbol in the progress bar. However, gamers need not worry, as, despite the XP cap, gamers can earn a significant number of in-game points and rank up the tiers.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1.



fn.gg/Fortnitemares You should have known she’d return…🟪Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1. You should have known she’d return…🟪Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1.fn.gg/Fortnitemares https://t.co/pZfYzQgjS5

The ongoing Power Leveling Weekend is the second stint that gamers can be a part of. The first one began on October 22 at 7 PM ET and ran until October 25, 7 AM ET.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Gamers who have missed out on the previous week's opportunity can log into the ongoing week's event in Fortnite and rank up fast in the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar