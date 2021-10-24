How to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Power Leveling Weekend explained (October 22-25)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has a major surprise for gamers. The Power Leveling Weekend is here and gamers have the perfect opportunity to grind some extra XP to rank up the tiers.

Epic Games has faced severe criticism for making the season quite sweaty. Eventually, the developers had to roll out several methods to relax the XP grinding procedure in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

The Power Leveling Weekend is one of the several methods to earn XP and gamers are eager to learn more about it.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Power Leveling Weekend explained

The island is decked out and all kinds of ghosts and spirits roam to celebrate this year's Fortnitemares. Aside from releasing a bunch of new cosmetics, Epic has introduced Power Leveling Weekends.

The first phase of the Power Leveling Weekend commenced on October 22 and will run until October 25. During this time interval, gamers can log in to the game and unlock a Supercharged XP bonus.

UntameableLuna @CubUntameable To help celebrate Fortnitemares 2021, two Power Leveling Weekends are coming soon! Log in from October 22 at 7 PM ET - October 25 at 7 AM ET and October 29 at 7 PM ET - November 1 at 7 AM ET to unlock a Supercharged XP bonus and level up faster whenever you play #Fortnite To help celebrate Fortnitemares 2021, two Power Leveling Weekends are coming soon! Log in from October 22 at 7 PM ET - October 25 at 7 AM ET and October 29 at 7 PM ET - November 1 at 7 AM ET to unlock a Supercharged XP bonus and level up faster whenever you play #Fortnite https://t.co/GwGxSrReTO

Unlocking the Supercharged XP bonus will give gamers the opportunity to grind quite a lot of XP and rank up the tiers faster. During the Supercharged bonus, the XP rewarded to the gamer for performing actions in the game increases considerably.

After unlocking the Supercharged XP bonus, gamers will be required to perform simple basic actions just like any normal match. However, it must be pointed out that certain actions such as fishing and consuming edibles from the island will reward gamers with more XP.

It must be noted that the Supercharged XP bonus is limited and gamers will be notified by a small thunder symbol in the progress bar. Even though there is a restricted cap on the Supercharged bonus XP, gamers can definitely earn quite a huge amount of points and rank up the tiers easily.

Fortnite @FortniteGame You should have known she’d return…🟪Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1. fn.gg/Fortnitemares You should have known she’d return…🟪Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1.fn.gg/Fortnitemares https://t.co/pZfYzQgjS5

Also Read

Gamers should also note that the second stint of the Power Leveling Weekend will begin on October 29 at 7:00 pm ET and will go on till November 1, 7:00 am ET.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass contains several exclusive cosmetics and gamers shouldn't waste the opportunity to grind some valuable XP and rank up in the game.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee