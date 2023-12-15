How to make Good Luck Charm in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

Fortune tends to favor the prepared in LEGO Fortnite, and the Good Luck Charm can be your ticket to enhance resilience and better odds at rare loot when navigating the landscape. The item can be a valuable trinket when exploring the game's world, especially since the new LEGO game mode places heavy emphasis on looting and exploration.

The Good Luck Charm is one of the many Charms in the title that serve as items that you can keep on your person and provide you with certain buffs and resistances. This article will guide you through the process of crafting the Good Luck Charm in LEGO Fortnite.

Steps to crafting the Good Luck Charm in LEGO Fortnite

1) Gather the required ingredients

Rough Amber (Image via Epic Games/Gamers Heroes on YouTube)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Before getting to crafting the Good Luck Charm, you must have an Epic Crafting Bench to provide you with the basis for the whole crafting process. After you have that ready, you must collect all the necessary resources required to craft a Good Luck Charm. You will require the following:

3 Heavy Wool Threads

5 Rough Ambers

5 Rough Rubies

5 Rough Sapphires.

2) Using the Crafting Bench to craft the Good Luck Charm

Crafting Charms (Image via Epic Games/Perfect Score on YouTube)

After collecting the required ingredients, you can make your way to your village and access the Crafting Bench, where navigating to the Charms section will allow you to access the recipe for the Good Luck Charm.

You can then submit the gathered resources to the Crafting Bench, aligning with the Good Luck Charm recipe. After this, all you have to do is confirm the crafting process, and you will be able to make the Good Luck Charm.

What are the benefits of the Good Luck Charm?

The Good Luck Charm can give your character better luck and health. (Image via Epic Games/Perfect Score on YouTube)

Having the Good Luck Charm in your inventory can give your LEGO Fortnite character a significant advantage since, as the name suggests, the Charm increases the chances of you discovering rare loot during your digging ventures.

However, that's not all, as the Good Luck Charm, much like the Health Charm, gives your players extra hearts, enhancing your overall health pool by 4 Hearts. Additionally, the Charm also provides a substantial boost of 10 Armor, allowing you to fortify your character's defensive capabilities.

All of these advantages, with the seamless crafting process, make the Good Luck Charm another must-have Charm for your LEGO Fortnite journey, allowing you to significantly enhance its outcome in the brick-filled landscape.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!