How to make Pumpkin Pie in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

In LEGO Fortnite's diverse and creative world, survival is not all about combat but also about satisfying your character's hunger with nutritious and delicious meals. One such delectable culinary creation among many is the Pumpkin Pie, a healthy dish that not only fills your character's stomach but also provides valuable gameplay benefits.

This guide will walk you through the steps to cook up a delicious Pumpkin Pie and how it can assist you in LEGO Fortnite.

Steps to cooking Pumpkin Pie in LEGO Fortnite

1) Collect the right ingredients and tools

Oven (Image via Games & Apps Tutorials on YouTube)

Before going on the cooking journey for a Pumpkin Pie, make sure you have an Oven. You can build it using specific resources like Copper Bars with the Crafting Bench:

Eight Brightcore

15 Copper Bars

35 Obsidian Slabs

It is advised to put your Oven in a sheltered location so you can use it to cook even when it's raining.

Flour (Image via MonkeyKingHero on YouTube)

After constructing an Oven, you can move on to gathering the ingredients required for the Pumpkin Pie recipe, which are Flour and Pumpkin. Given below is how you can get the ingredients involved:

Flour: You can get Flour by milling Wheat Grain in the Grain Mill.

Pumpkin: Pumpkins can be found in abundance in the environment, and you can also set up a Pumpkin Farm to ensure a steady supply.

2) Cooking the Pumpkin Pie in the Oven

Pumpkin Pie (Image via MySpaceGuide on YouTube)

After collecting all the ingredients required for cooking the Pumpkin Pie, head back to your village in LEGO Fortnite and interact with the Oven. Here, you can explore different recipes and find one for the Pumpkin Pie.

You will need 1x Flour and 1x Pumpkin for the recipe, which can be inserted into the Oven. Once complete, the Pumpkin Pie will be ready to collect, adding a useful and delicious treat to your in-game collection.

The Pumpkin Pie is not only a delightful treat for your LEGO Fortnite character, but also a practical choice for your journey. It not only replenishes health by 10 Heats and satisfies 20 Hunger but also provides a two-minute stamina boost. Incorporating this delicious recipe into your culinary repertoire allows you to be well-equipped for the journey ahead.

