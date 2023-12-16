How to make Torch in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

The beauty of LEGO Fortnite lies in the freedom it provides, allowing you to tailor your gaming experience to your preferences. The game incorporates a diverse array of crafting recipes that grant you the flexibility to craft a wide range of items.

Among the creations possible in LEGO Fortnite is the Torch, a relatively straightforward endeavor as long as you possess the necessary ingredients. Crafting it may not be a daunting task, and can be done by following a few simple steps and ensuring you have the right quantities of the required items.

This article aims to assist you in organizing your items and successfully crafting a Torch in LEGO Fortnite.

Steps to make Torch in LEGO Fortnite

1) Items required for crafting Torch

Crafting a torch involves using three pieces of Wood and five Vines (Image via Epic Games)

To create torches in LEGO Fortnite, you'll need the following materials: Wood, Crafting Bench, and Vines.

Crafting a torch involves using three pieces of Wood and five Vines, so it's important to ensure you have the necessary quantity of both materials. The former can be discovered randomly throughout the landscape, lying on the ground.

To gather Vines, you must strike down plant branches, which will yield Vines upon collection. Strike down as many branches as possible to accumulate enough.

2) Create a Crafting Bench

You'll require three pieces of Wood and five units of Granite (Image via Epic Games)

Once you've gathered the materials, your next objective involves establishing a Crafting Bench. To create it, you'll require three pieces of Wood and five units of Granite.

Wood is easily obtainable on the ground, while Granite can be found in the form of small grey stones scattered across the land.

After gathering the required materials, head over to your Campfire. Open the tab menu, and you'll be presented with two options: Stations and Village. Navigate to the former, where you'll find the option to craft the Crafting Bench.

3) Craft Torch

After setting up your Crafting Bench, you'll be notified about the crafting recipes, including the Torch recipe. Interact with the Bench to find two options: Weapon and Torch.

Choose the Torch icon, where you'll see the Torch and the quantities of Woods and Vines at the bottom of the screen. Select the Craft option, and the item will be added to your inventory.

Open your inventory, grab the Torch, and explore dark areas without any worries.

