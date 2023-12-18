How to make and upgrade Knight Shield in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

LEGO Fortnite may offer players a relaxing sandbox adventure, but danger lurks not far away. As such, you must equip yourself with tools such as shields to thwart foes. The Knight Shield is the main defensive weapon that can be crafted in the open-world survival game, allowing you to protect yourself from incoming damage.

This guide details everything you need to know about Knight Shields, including crafting and upgrading them.

What is a Knight Shield, and how to craft it in LEGO Fortnite?

The Knight Shield is a must-have tool if you wish to venture deeper into the wilds of the various biomes. It can be equipped in the offhand slot, allowing you to equip tools, such as swords and axes, on the other hand.

As with all items in the game, it must be crafted using a Crafting Bench. Here are all the Knight Shield recipes in the game with the ingredients that constitute them:

Common Knight Shield: Plank (x5) and Cord (x1)

Plank (x5) and Cord (x1) Uncommon Knight Shield: Flexwood Rod (x8) and Cord (x3)

Flexwood Rod (x8) and Cord (x3) Rare Knight Shield: Copper Bar (x15)

Copper Bar (x15) Epic Knight Shield: Iron Bar (x25)

Note that you will need to upgrade the Crafting Bench to the same tier as you need the Knight Shield to be. As such, you will need a Rare Crafting Bench to craft a Rare Knight Shield.

The first type of Knight Shield that can be crafted (Screenshot from LEGO Fortnite )

Below are the recipes for all Crafting Bench types in LEGO Fortnite, which can be used to make all kinds of tools:

Common Crafting Bench: Wood (x3) and Granite (x5)

Wood (x3) and Granite (x5) Uncommon Crafting Bench: Plank (x8) and Shell (x3)

Plank (x8) and Shell (x3) Rare Crafting Bench: Knotroot Rod (x12), Marble Slab (x15), Sand Claw (x6), and Sand Shell (x3)

Knotroot Rod (x12), Marble Slab (x15), Sand Claw (x6), and Sand Shell (x3) Epic Crafting Bench: Copper Bar (x15), Obsidian Slab (x25), and Brute Scale (x1)

You must first have the materials to craft the shields. Here are the methods and locations to obtain each ingredient from:

Plank: Crafted from wood using a Lumber Mill.

Crafted from wood using a Lumber Mill. Cord: Made from vines harvested from plants in a Spinning Wheel.

Made from vines harvested from plants in a Spinning Wheel. Flexwood Rod: Flexwood is obtained from cacti in the Desert biome in LEGO Fortnite.

Flexwood is obtained from cacti in the Desert biome in LEGO Fortnite. Copper and Iron Bars: Players must invest iron and copper ores obtained from underground caverns into Metal Smelters to make Copper and Iron Bars, respectively.

Once players have crafted a Knight Shield, equipping it is easy. Follow these steps:

Open the inventory and highlight the shield.

Drag and drop it to the fifth item slot.

This should equip the shield onto the player model. It can be used in real-time.

With this done, you can freely explore and make unique discoveries in the open world. Note that the offhand slot is only reserved for certain items, so you will not be able to hold every object in that slot.

