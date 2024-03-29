How to make Wheels in LEGO Fortnite

Wheels in LEGO Fortnite are the most vital components for constructing vehicles. Wheels come in different types and sizes, each serving a distinct purpose. Obtaining wheels requires engaging in certain activities. This means you'll need to gather the necessary resources to craft your desired wheel type. With the appropriate resources in hand, you can craft the precise type of wheel you desire.

The task of crafting isn't overly complex, and its success hinges on whether you've gathered the necessary resources. LEGO Fortnite recently received a Mechanical Mayhem update, which introduced Turnable Wheels. You can follow the instructions provided below to learn how to craft both normal and Turnable Wheels in LEGO Fortnite.

Materials required for making Wheels in LEGO Fortnite

The crafting process of Wheels (Image via YouTube/Lootward)

Here are the necessary materials for crafting Wheels in LEGO Fortnite:

Flexwoods

Flexwood Rods

Lumber Mill

To obtain Flexwood, you'll need to cut down the Cactus found throughout the Desert Biome. Flexwood Rods require acquiring the Lumber Mill, which demands Eight pieces of Wood and 15 pieces of Granite. Upon obtaining the required materials, proceed to your base and interact with the Crafting Bench to unlock the Lumber Mill recipe. Once crafted, the recipe for Flexwood Rods becomes available. It takes two Flexwoods to craft one Flexwood Rod.

With the necessary crafting items in hand, it's time to make the wheels. The crafting process for each wheel type is as follows:

Small Wheels: 1 Flexwood Rod and 1 Flexwood

Large Wheels: 1 Flexwood Rod and 2 Flexwood

Note that there are only two types of normal wheels: Small and Large. After acquiring Flexwood, craft Flexwood Rods using the Lumber Mill to unlock the wheel crafting recipes. Access the Toys Menu, locate the crafting recipe, and hold down the required action button to obtain the wheels.

How to make Turnable Wheels and Powered Wheels in LEGO Fortnite

Turnable Wheels in LEGO Fortnite (Image via YouTube/ LEGO Fortnite)

In the latest Fortnite v29.10: Mechanical Mayhem update, you have the ability to craft Turnable Wheels, which enable you to turn your vehicle's direction from the Driver’s Seat. Crafting Turnable Wheels requires Wooden Rods, Cords, Frostpine, and Woods. For a Small Turnable Wheel, you'll need one Wooden Rod, one Wood, and two Cords.

Medium Turnable Wheels require one Flexwood Rod, two Flexwood pieces, and two Cords. For Large Turnable Wheels, you'll need one Frostpine Rod, four Frostpine pieces, and two Cords.

Lego Fortnite introduces Powered Wheels (Image via YouTube/LEGO Fortnite)

In addition to Turnable Wheels, Lego Fortnite also has Powered Wheels, which are available in three sizes: Small, Medium, and Large.

A Small Wheel requires one Wooden Rod and one Wood. To craft a Medium Wheel, you'll need two Flexwood pieces and one Flexwood Rod in LEGO Fortnite. Finally, for a Large Powered Wheel, you'll need one Frostpine Rod and four Frostpine pieces.

Both Turnable Wheels and Powered Wheels can be crafted through the Toys Menu once you've gathered the necessary materials. Simply initiate the crafting process, and soon you'll have your desired wheels ready for action in LEGO Fortnite.

