How to make Flexwood Rod in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

On your adventures in LEGO Fortnite, you will find multiple indispensable resources, including Flexwood Rods. These items provide durability and strength to your tools and constructions. To acquire and use Flexwood Rods efficiently, you will have to navigate and explore the challenging desert biome on the LEGO Fortnite map.

This article will guide you through the steps involved in not only making these items but also in finding the base material for them. Possessing this information can come in handy in any future crafting endeavors.

Steps to obtaining Flexwood Rods in LEGO Fortnite

1) Get the right equipment

Rare Forest Axe (Image via YouTube/Morisha S)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Before going to the desert biome for Flexwood Rods, you need to make sure that your Crafting Bench is upgraded to the Rare tier. This is crucial in crafting the Rare Forest Axe, the key tool for harvesting Flexwood Rods' base material — Flexwood.

To craft the axe, you have to gather these ingredients: Uncut Ambers and Knotwood Rods. You can acquire the former using the Rough Ambers at the Gem Cutter. As for the latter, you can craft Knotwoot Rods by using Knotwoot as a raw material.

Once you have the necessary materials, you can craft the Rare Forest Axe using a Rare Crafting Bench. That item is a specialized tool used for cutting down cactus trees in the desert.

2) Locate Flexwood in the world

Cactus Trees (Image via YouTube/Perfect Score)

With your Rare Forest Axe in hand, you can make your way to any area in the desert biome in your LEGO Fortnite world. Cactus trees found in this region are the primary source of Flexwood. You can only use the Rare Forest Axe to effectively harvest it, and you can gather ample Flexwood as you progress through the desert.

Once you have a substantial amount of Flexwood, you can return to your village to proceed with crafting Flexwood Rods using a Lumber Mill.

3) Craft Flexwood Rods at the Lumber Mill

Crafting Flexwood Rods (Image via YouTube/GuidingLight)

You can access the Utility section in your build menu and construct a Lumber Mill to provide a foundation for crafting Flexwood Rods. Insert the collected Flexwood in the Lumber Mill and align it with the Flexwood Rods recipe. Then, just confirm the crafting process.

Once the Lumber Mill is done refining the Flexwood, you can collect newly crafted Flexwood Rods to use on various tools and other building projects.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!