How to make a car in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

LEGO Fortnite has introduced a whole new game mode that provides players with a unique blend of creativity and survival gameplay, allowing players to construct their worlds as they please using the iconic LEGO blocks. Among these creations, crafting a drivable Car can be one of the most enjoyable and creative endeavors for players trying to navigate the locations and vast biome within the game's world.

There are multiple craftable pieces and equipment that you can use to put together a Car in the game, and this article will guide you through the steps of constructing a drivable Car in LEGO Fortnite.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the method showcased by Perfect Score on YouTube.

Steps to build a Car in LEGO Fortnite

1) Getting the right Building Parts

Dynamic Foundation (Image via Perfect Score/YouTube)

In order to make a Car in LEGO Fortnite, you will have to get your hands on several Building Parts that will provide a foundation for your vehicular journey. You will need the following Building parts:

1 Dynamic Foundation

2 Castle Floor 03

4 Castle Corner

1 Castle Half Wall 05

4 Railings of a material of your choice

2 Yellow Wall 01

2) Gathering your Toys for construction

Activation Switch (Image via Perfect Score/YouTube)

In addition to the Building Parts, you will also require certain Toys that will be integral to completing your Car's ensemble:

1 Large Thruster

3 Activation Switch

2 Small Thruster

4 Large Wheels

3) Building your Car

Constructing a Car (Image via Perfect Score/YouTube)

With these Building Parts and Toys ready, you can get on to actually building the Car in LEGO Fortnite, preferably near your village, based on the step-by-step construction given below:

Build the foundation by crafting a Dynamic Foundation and placing it on the ground. Use a Castle Half Wall 05 and position it along one side of the foundation to construct the chassis. Build support corners by placing two Castle Corners behind the Castle Half Wall, one on each side, making sure half of each of the Castle Corners protrudes on both sides. Install an Interior Wall by constructing a Yellow Wall 01 on the inside of either Castle Corner, making sure you leave a 2x2 gap between them. Form a line by adding railings behind the Castle Corners and Yellow walls. Build an upper wall by placing two railings on top of the previous ones to create a wall similar to the size of the Castle Corners. Construct a tower by putting a Castle Corner on top of either Yellow Wall 01. Place Castle Floor 03 on top of each Castle Corner in the center. Facing outward, attach Small Thrusters on each side of the Castle Corner towers. Facing inward, place an Activation Switch on each Castle Corner that is part of the towers. You can then use your fists to destroy the Yellow Wall 01 platforms until they fall. Opposite the construction side, attach a Large Thruster at the back of the Dynamic Foundation. Just in front of the other two switches, place an Activation Switch in the center of the foundation. For the final step, add two Large Wheels on the left and right sides of the Dynamic Foundation to finish the construction of your Car.

To operate your newly built Car in LEGO Fortnite and traverse the landscape easily, stand on the Dynamic Foundation and trigger the central Activation Switch. This will activate the rear Large Thruster which will propel your car forward.

When steering a Car in LEGO Fortnite, you can use the Activation Switches protruding through the Railing Wall. Activate the right switch to turn left and the left switch to turn right, ensuring that both switches are off before attempting to steer in a certain direction.

