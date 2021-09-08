How many free V-bucks can you earn in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Fortnite Battle Pass is the best in-game investment, even for free-to-play players. Although F2P players cannot purchase the pass, they can still grind through the 100 tiers for a chance to buy one of the future battle passes and earn some exciting free rewards along the way.

For years Fortnite players have wondered if there is an easy way to get free V-bucks in the game. Unfortunately, the ways to get the in-game currency are extremely limited, and hardly any of them are free. However, players can still get free V-bucks from the Fortnite battle pass.

Similar to all the previous battle passes, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 battle pass will also offer players a total of 1500 V-bucks while only costing 950. Out of these, 300 V-bucks are in the free section, which means players need not buy the battle pass for these 300 V-bucks.

How to get free V-bucks from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 battle pass?

The trick to getting free V-bucks from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 battle pass is extremely simple. All players have to do is complete the battle pass, and they will get 300 V-Bucks for free. In fact, all Fortnite battle passes have rewarded players with 300 free V-bucks even if players do not purchase the battle pass.

The Fortnite battle pass has 10 pages with 10 tiers on each page. Out of these 10, three tiers are for free-to-play players. Therefore, even if players cannot buy the battle pass, they still end up getting 30 free rewards.

How many seasons would it take for free-to-play Fortnite players to save up for a battle pass?

Since Fortnite Battle Pass rewards players with free V-bucks, they can also buy the pass if they save up for a few seasons. Each season gives 300 V-bucks, and a battle pass costs 950 V-bucks. Therefore, players will only have to save up for three seasons, and they can buy the battle pass by getting 100 free V-bucks from the second page of the 4th season's battle pass.

Over level 100 and haven't bought the Chapter 2 - Season 1 Battle Pass?



Upgrade today and get all the awesome rewards AND 1200 V-Bucks back instantly! pic.twitter.com/y1ZmibVXs4 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 14, 2020

Once players get a battle pass, they will no longer have to wait and save up. Since the Fortnite battle pass ultimately rewards players with 1,500 V-bucks, players will always have enough V-bucks to buy a battle pass.

