How many levels can a Fortnite player reach without using XP glitches?

The recent XP glitches in Fortnite have made it easier to climb through levels. Players have been progressing through the Battle Pass with ease ever since news of these glitches became public. However, there are still many players who like to play the game the way it is meant to be played.

Those who do not resort to XP glitches are at a clear disadvantage. In fact, XP glitches are so broken that they help players finish the entire Battle Pass within a few days. If exploited enough throughout the entire season, players can obtain more than a thousand levels in one season.

Fortunately, it is possible to break level records without using XP glitches. Playing the game fairly can also help players reach higher levels if they are up for the grind.

How far can players go without using XP glitches in Fortnite?

Epic Games has always been fairly lenient while granting XP to players. Ranging from Quests to Creative mode, there is a way to get XP while doing almost anything in the Battle Royale game. Thus, there is always enough for a normal person to max out their Battle Pass.

But what about those who want to break records without cheating? While there are hardly any instances of players getting banned for using XP glitches, not everyone likes to use exploits to get far.

Popular content creators and Fortnite grinders LootStationYT and Rages Revenge are perfect examples of players reaching high levels without using XP glitches. With their exploits over the last couple of seasons, both LootStation and Rages Revenge have proven that players can reach the 1000-level mark without using XP glitches in Fortnite.

How long will players have to grind to reach level 1000 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

There are a lack of XP glitches in the ongoing season. However, even with the few exploits currently inside the game, players will not take more than a few weeks to reach the milestone. However, if players are to follow in the footsteps of LootStation and Rages Revenge, they will have to grind regularly for up to 20 hours a day.

After completing all the quests and NPC challenges, players will have to continue grinding the Battle Royale game to keep earning XP regularly. After a while, leveling up will indeed get boring, but at least players will have a record on their hands.

