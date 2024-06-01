The latest season of Fortnite is now live with some of the hottest items, vehicles, Fallout-themed named locations, and new co-op quests, making players wonder how many people can play LEGO Fortnite. As of this writing, the answer to that is eight. More on that later.

LEGO Fortnite is still one of the top modes in Fortnite, with thousands of players across the world jumping into the block-inspired world to explore, build, and craft. LEGO Fortnite is still one of the top game modes in Fortnite.

Read on to know more.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

How many people can play LEGO Fortnite together?

You can play LEGO Fortnite with your group

LEGO Fortnite can be played by a group of up to eight people who build, craft, and explore the worlds together. Squad up with your mates and invite them to your world and play co-operatively to make some wonderful memories. This makes your adventures more fun with voice chat enabled in all Fortnite LEGO worlds.

Trending

How many people can play LEGO Fortnite together and how to invite them

How many people can play LEGO Fortnite? The answer is eight (Image via Epic Games)

You can invite up to seven friends and teammates to play with you by simply sharing your world key in-game. Log into your Fortnite world and open up your menu by pressing M. Select the player tab from the menu and choose the players you wish to share the key of your world with.

Once shared, they can log in to your world and progress even if you are online. They can build, hunt, craft, and do everything that is allowed in the Survival/Sandbox world.

What can you do with your friends in LEGO Fortnite

Explore caves and all-new settlements with your squad (Image via Epic Games/LEGO)

Your friends can help you farm XP in LEGO Fortnite, help you build structures, and assist you in defeating mobs and bosses in-game

You can also build structures faster with the resources that your friends and teammates gather for you. Alongside crafting, they can help you explore and unlock sections of the map or defend you while you explore caves together.

Does progress get saved for all players?

Playing together in LEGO Fortnite is a wonderful experience (Image via Epic Games/ LEGO)

Progress only updates in the map of the world owner. All player-built structures exist and are saved but you cannot carry or craft any resources in your friend's world and bring that to your own. Progress, resources, and crafting exist only in the world of the owner.

Players can complete quests and daily quests in their friend's world and gain XP without any worry. Teamplay can help you and your friends level up faster as LEGO Fortnite is one of the best ways to gain XP in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

What are the advantages and disadvantages of multiplayer in LEGO Fortnite?

A total of 8 is how many people can play LEGO Fortnite together(Image via Epic Games)

LEGO Fortnite has many advantages when played together. As already mentioned, players can craft, build, gather, and hunt together to build a strong village. Teamplay can make farming XP very easy and much faster to level up your Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass. Defeating mob bosses and enemies is a breeze when you have your squad to back you up.

All that said, griefing is one of the chief complaints in any multiplayer game. One of the biggest disadvantages of multiplayer in LEGO Fortnite is the fact that players can build anywhere they want and destroy anything they want, including your structures and buildings. Be careful when handing out keys as the wrong person can shatter your castle of glass into a pile of sand and the maps have plenty of sand already.

So, this is how many people can play LEGO Fortnite together. It is one of Fortnite's most successful game modes, inviting players to explore new worlds, build their dream homes, and have fun together. Head over to LEGO Fortnite right now, with their ongoing LEGO Star Wars event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback