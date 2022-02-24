How many people play Fortnite worldwide as of February 2022?

Over the years, millions of gamers have experimented with and played Fortnite, either loving it since the first match or playing for a while before finding other games. Epic Games' battle royale population has fluctuated, keeping a steady player base that rises and falls each season.

Chapter 3 has already made several improvements from Chapter 2, attracting new and veteran users alike. Fortnite has declined from the massive average log-ins back in 2020, but with the recent live events, more and more are starting to play once more.

Millions of Fortnite gamers still game regularly

While it can be tricky to calculate the exact number of players that consistently queue up for matches in Fortnite, the game sees several million log-ins per day worldwide. Regardless, Epic has over 350 million active accounts.

Live events sent out to engage with the player base have immensely aided the number of active gamers. Over 10 million loopers logged on to participate in the Ariana Grande and Travis Scott concerts.

More so, Chapter 3's live events and waves of content are enticing more users to come back. Epic has put great effort into the free reward system that includes the various cups and competitions available.

When looking at raw numbers, Fortnite maintains around 4 to 7 million gamers online at once in different regions. Across the course of an entire day, millions more log in. This is as per Player Counter, a website that keeps a count of the number of players online in a game at any moment,

The collaborations seen across the seasons are another excellent way for the developer to connect with its player base. In Chapter 3 alone, the Spider-Man and Marvel continuation attracted old-school loopers.

The style changed quite a bit during Chapter 2, allowing a slight decline in active players despite a constant stream of new accounts. However, the current numbers suggest that the game is making a comeback in the recent seasons.

As time progresses, Epic will have to proceed with more methods and concepts to interact with gamers to keep them engaged.

