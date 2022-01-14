Why the Travis Scott Fortnite skin was a mistake

The Fortnite and Travis Scott collab drama saw Epic Games remove the Texas-based rapper's skin from the game altogether last month in light of the Astroworld Music Festival tragedy. His outfit was one of the most bought outfits after he set a record of 12.3 million viewers watching his in-game outfit perform in Astronomical in 2020.

Along with Travis' outfit, players also saw his alias Astro Jack's skin in the Item Shop. Both outfits were bought by the community and worn with pride by fans of the rapper.

But that quickly changed after what happened in November 2021 at one of his concerts. The community switched sides and were quick to call out Travis' Icon skin as a mistake by Epic Games.

Travis' skin removed by Fortnite

Travis Scott's cosmetics were considered one of the rarest skins in a player's locker. The outfit had two selectable styles that Loopers could wear in-game. But that quickly changed post-November 2021.

On November 5, 2021, Travis Scott was performing at his Astroworld Music Festival when a horrendous tragedy unfolded. The incident involved a stampede which left 10 dead and several more injured. The spectators screamed out to stop the concert, but the organizers and Travis continued with the show.

Ever since, the rapper, his security team and the organizers have been held responsible for failing to ensure the audience's safety.

The player community began retaliating against the use of the Travis Scott Skin, which led to Epic removing it and refunding players who bought it with the actual V-Bucks value of the outfit.

Autumn 🫒 ♡ @jjbf_ you did not just compare travis scott's tradgedy,,



to a fucking fortnite skin. you did not just compare travis scott's tradgedy,,to a fucking fortnite skin. https://t.co/TjQTmhUHqf

Some players call Travis' Icon skin a mistake by Fortnite due to the controversies surrounding his events, where viewers are often concerned about their safety.

The origin of Fortnite X Travis Scott collab

Towards the end of Chapter 2 Season 2, Fortnite organized an in-game event called Astronomical, which featured Travis Scott's music and skins. Whoever logged in to the event received a free Rollercoaster glider.

Also Read Article Continues below

To collab, Epic launched two skins and two emotes that showed Travis' signature moves and his music. The event was held on April 23, 2020 and fans gathered in-game at Sweaty Sands to witness the humongous avatar of Travis singing, with exciting first-time features such as underwater swimming. It was certainly one of the most ambitious in-game events till date.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee