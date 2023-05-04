How to mark enemy players or characters in Fortnite

Fortnite has issued a challenge that requires players to "mark" enemy players or characters. This can either be a legitimate person or a boss/hostile NPC. "Marking" them can refer to a few different things, but only one method is what the quest actually wants gamers to do. Instead of pinging them with the keyboard or controller, this requires a specific weapon and ability.

It can be a little difficult to complete this particular weekly quest without guidance. Fortunately, it's not as challenging as it seems. This article will walk you through the task step by step so you can earn the XP.

Fortnite challenges: Mark enemy players or characters

Step 1: Land somewhere near a major POI

Here are some good landing points for the challenge (Image via Fortnite.GG)

POIs have a lot of enemy players in them, but you don't necessarily want to go into one right away. Mega City is also the best place to find the hostile NPCs, which will suffice.

Marked on the map above are a few landmarks you can land at that will be close enough. Loot up and wait for the first augment to come in. It is imperative that you get a Marksman Rifle or a Sniper Rifle.

Step 2: Augment with Bloodhound

Choose the Bloodhound augment (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

This bit will require a lot of luck. The augments are randomly given to players and you must choose Bloodhound. To get it, you might have to re-roll the augments several times. The first is free but they will subsequently cost 100 gold each. You may have to spend a bit of gold to get this augment or wait until the next opportunity comes a few minutes later.

Step 3: Shoot enemy players or characters

Shoot enemy players to mark them (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

With either the Sniper Rifle or Marksman Rifle in your inventory, shoot at enemy players or characters. The NPCs will be a little less challenging to mark since they are bots and won't theoretically run away after being shot. You need to mark enemies five times for this particular challenge, so be sure to land five separate shots. It can be on the same Fortnite players as long as they are hit with the right weapon.

This challenge is part of the latest weekly additions. With only a few weeks remaining in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, this is one of the final opportunities to level up and unlock all the Battle Pass rewards.

Last season, Epic briefly put in a feature that made weekly challenges expire after their focused week, but that is no longer the case. These will be around until the end of the season, but it's still advisable to do it sooner rather than later.

