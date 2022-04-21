How much XP can you earn from Fortnite Impostor mode in Chapter 3 Season 2?

Each season, Fortnite players must amass quite a bit of XP. There are always 100 tiers on the battle pass requiring XP to unlock. Several recent seasons have also had bonus styles for players to unlock after reaching level 100. This goes up to level 200, so suffice it to say that XP is vital in Fortnite.

Even with weekly challenges, daily challenges, milestones, and resistance quests, players are always looking for more ways to earn XP. In recent seasons, it's been such a grind that players have looked to glitches or Creative maps to earn easy XP.

Impostors mode, introduced a few seasons ago, has become a popular method to earn XP, but it's not a boundless supply. Here's how much XP players can obtain with it.

Fortnite Impostors Mode: XP earned in Chapter 3 Season 2

Impostors Mode was one of the best ways to unlock XP when it first came out. Players can earn up to 30 thousand season XP in one match if they do everything perfectly.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We've reduced the XP earned in Impostors mode by roughly 50%.



We're keeping a close eye on player XP progression this season and evaluating several improvements for the near future. We'll provide more details on these changes when they've released. We've reduced the XP earned in Impostors mode by roughly 50%.We're keeping a close eye on player XP progression this season and evaluating several improvements for the near future. We'll provide more details on these changes when they've released. https://t.co/JON7MSnTFi

Eventually, Epic Games realized players were only playing it for XP and were shunning the regular modes, so they nerfed it to try and restore order. After the nerf, this is what the XP totals looked like:

Playtime: 350 XP

Game Started: 500 XP

Winning: 1000 XP

Completing Game: 1000 XP

Impostor Elimination: 1000 XP

Impostor Sabotage: 500 XP

Agent Task: 1000 XP

It's far less XP than before, but it can still be a decent source. Fortunately, there are many other ways to earn XP in Chapter 3 Season 2. Milestones are one of the best ways. Normal activities usually result in quite a bit of XP.

HumblePig25 🇺🇦 @HPig25 To get to level 200 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 you need exactly 15 Million XP!



If you complete all of your milestones you can get 2.52 Mil with the bonus goals another 300,000!



If you complete all Season challenges you can get 1.4 Mil with bonus goals another 1.2 Mil To get to level 200 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 you need exactly 15 Million XP!If you complete all of your milestones you can get 2.52 Mil with the bonus goals another 300,000!If you complete all Season challenges you can get 1.4 Mil with bonus goals another 1.2 Mil

In total, players need 15 million XP, which may seem like a lot, but players have around three months to do so. Playing Impostors Mode for about 6,000 XP a match might seem like a drop in the bucket, but everything helps.

Fortnite players should never forget to be aware of milestones. Always thank the bus driver, aim for weak points when harvesting and go for damage to the IO forces.

Doctor Strange is tier 100 (Image via KingAlexHD on YouTube)

Daily challenges are also good, but only the three bonus ones that are given per day. Doing all of this while the Fortnite XP is supercharged is also a good way to get to level 100 or 200 a little bit faster.

