How much XP do you need to reach level 200 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is outstandingly appealing. Spider-Man is there as a cosmetic, and he is joined by the Foundation. The addition of these two characters has added a new dynamic to the game. Loopers are currently emphasizing grinding more and more XP to get the rewards fast.

Ranking up the tiers is not easy as it requires a regular grind. Even though gamers can unlock bonus rewards after reaching level 100, some want to achieve more and target Tier 200.

This article will reveal the total XP required to reach Level 200 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: XP for Level 200 revealed

To reach Level 200 starting from scratch, players will be required to grind a total of 14,810,000 XP.

By the first look, the total figure looks quite unrealistic. It may be impossible to grind this much XP in one season. However, the simple breakup between the levels will reveal that, in reality, the target is very much achievable.

The detailed XP breakup for each tier of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is listed below:

Level 1 to 2- 40,000 XP

Level 2 to 3- 50,000 XP

Level 3 to 4- 50,000 XP

Level 4 to 5- 60,000 XP

Level 5 to 6- 60,000 XP

Level 6 to 200- 75,000 XP for each level.

How to reach Level 200 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

The question that gets associated the most with Level 200 is how to reach that tier. The first and foremost method is to play the game regularly. In-game activities and elimination reward gamers with small amounts of XPs that build up in the longer run.

The game has several quests, namely the Daily Quests, Milestone Quests, and the occasional event quests. These challenges reward gamers with an abundance of experience points when completed. Hence, players should prioritize these quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Creative Mode has several islands with XP glitches in them. Most of these glitches can be triggered easily by performing certain actions. Therefore, gamers can head to the Creative Mode and get the assistance of these glitches to gain more XP and rank up to level 200 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

