Fortnite Chapter 3 AFK XP glitch: All working maps and their codes

The Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 consists of some of the most amazing cosmetics. However, unlocking these cosmetics will require gamers to grind a significant amount of XP.

One of the best ways to get fast XP is through the numerous glitches within the game. As of now, there are quite a few XP glitches that work in the Fortnite Creative Mode.

Exploiting them will grant players a great amount of XP with little to no effort. This article will reveal some of the working XP glitch map codes, which will surely help gamers rank up the tiers faster and unlock the rewards easily.

Fortnite: Working XP glitch map codes revealed

1) Pandvil Box Fight (2v2)

The code to access this Fortnite Creative Map is 6562-8953-6567.

Upon entering the map, players will notice several voting stations right in front of them. Loopers will be required to visit the "Gold Pump" station with a pedestal for players to climb up onto.

Once gamers are on top of this pedestal, they will be required to jump thrice. After doing so, they simply have to climb down and begin receiving XP. This will continue to be credited even if players are away from their keyboards.

2) G6T Clenn 1v1

The code to access this particular Fortnite Creative Map is 3890-9555-6290.

Enter the island and climb on top of the ramp directly in front of the player. Loopers should then stand on the northeast corner of the ramp to trigger the XP glitch. Once the XP starts getting credited, gamers can literally go AFK while continuously receiving XP.

If it stops, players should then explore the other ramps on the island and perform the same actions mentioned above until they get XP similarly.

3) Pro-Pit Galaxy (XP) Mythic Guns

The code to access this Fortnite Creative Map is 4186-0201-898452.

Upon entering this map, gamers will notice a holographic figure dancing at the center of the room. Players should go to this point and take a sharp right to reach an area with weapons on the floor.

From this point, take a sharp left to get to the gingerbread figurine. Players will be able to interact with this figure and get small amounts of XP. After this, loopers will spot a staircase leading higher into the building to reach the upper floor. Over there, they will come across one more staircase. They should climb this staircase and jump thrice to trigger the XP glitch.

Disclaimer: Currently, these Fortnite Chapter 3 XP glitches provide infinite XP, but could be patched soon. Readers are advised to avoid using such glitches as Epic Games can issue a permanent ban as punishment.

Edited by Atul S