How to open a cash register in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

This season, Fortnite players are challenged with punchcard questlines rather than the typical weekly challenges. Players can accept up to five questlines at a time, and they will open up a slot when they finish or delete a particular questline. One of those questlines begins with the challenge of opening a cash register.

There are lots of benefits to opening a cash register. It gives XP and it will drop gold bars, which are very important for Fortnite players. Here's how to get that quest and how to complete it.

A guide to cash registers in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Prerequisites:

This Fortnite quest comes from The Brat and his Hot Dog questline. The Brat is an NPC for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, so his current role is to give out quests to players that speak with him.

In order to unlock this challenge and the subsequent questline, players need to locate The Brat. He can be found at the Fork Knife food truck. This landmark is located to the north of Lazy Lake and to the northwest of Retail Row.

It can be easily found by following the main road heading north out of Lazy Lake and taking the first left turn. The Fork Knife truck will be there along with The Brat. He is usually spotted dancing.

The Fork Knife food truck is the home of The Brat, who awards a questline. (Image via Epic Games)

Upon talking to him and unlocking the quest, Fortnite players can begin by first opening a cash register. These are all of the quests in his questline:

Open a cash register - 12k XP

Destroy three couches or beds - 14k XP

Complete a quest from another character - 16k XP

Purchase a weapon of rare rarity or higher from a character or Weapon-O-Matic - 18k XP

Damage opponents with a weapon of rare quality or higher - 20k XP

Cash registers can be found in almost every POI on the map. Shops, gas stations and other stores are the best places to find them, making Retail Row the ideal location to complete this challenge.

Other locations like Misty Meadows, Lazy Lake and Holly Hedges are sure to have a cash register. Fortnite players can simply interact with and open the cash register like a chest to complete the challenge and unlock the next one, which is to destroy three couches or beds.

